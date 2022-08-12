How to complete Aug. 11’s Marquee Matchups SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

A new set of Marquee Matchups in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team is available starting today for players to complete by accessing the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu. It’s a great opportunity to get several players packs.

The Marquee Matchups are weekly challenges based on real soccer’s key games. EA selects some matches and creates SBCs to reward players with tradeable FUT packs.

This type of SBC is different from the special player items. Each squad requires a different set of conditions to be met aside from the commonly known minimum rating and chemistry, such as asking for some players from a specific league or club.

The AC Milan vs. Udinese squad, for example, has a series of conditions. You’ll need to turn in a 75-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum, at least one rare card, two players from the same club, five nationalities, and one player from Serie A. Those who complete it will be rewarded with a premium electrum players pack.

Each solution offers a different reward as well, ranging from a small prime mixed players pack to a prime electrum players pack. You’ll have until next Thursday, Aug. 18 to complete four squads: AC Milan vs. Udinese, AS Monaco vs. Stade Rennais, Bayern München vs. VfL Wolfsburg, and Chelsea vs. Tottenham.

Here are all of this week’s conditions and rewards for each solution you’ll have to do to complete this Marquee Matchups SBC.

SBC Conditions Reward AC Milan vs. Udinese 75-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum, at least one rare card, two players from the same club, five nationalities, and one player from Serie A. Premium electrum players pack AS Monaco vs. Stade Rennais 77-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum, a maximum of seven clubs, no less than three different leagues, two players from French, and one player from Ligue 1. Small prime gold players pack Bayern München vs. VfL Wolfsburg 79-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum, no more than four nationalities, at least one rare card, two players from Bundesliga, plus one players from both Bayern Munich and VfL Wolfsburg. Prime electrum players pack Chelsea vs. Tottenham 81-rated squad with 85 chemistry minimum, a maximum of three players from the same club, three leagues, at least two rare cards, and two players from both Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur. Rare mixed players pack

EA will also grant players who complete all four squads a rare mega pack as a reward. You’ll spend around 44,200 to 52,000 FUT coins in total for every segment together if you build all of the SBCs from scratch.

Here are the cheapest solutions to complete Aug. 11’s Marquee Matchups right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

How to complete Aug. 11’s Marquee Matchups SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

AC Milan vs. Udinese

GK: 77-rated Camilo Vargas (Atlas)

77-rated Camilo Vargas (Atlas) CB: 76-rated Arijan Ademi (Dinamo Zagreb)

76-rated Arijan Ademi (Dinamo Zagreb) CB: 76-rated Pedro Aquino (América)

76-rated Pedro Aquino (América) CB: 76-rated Óscar Murillo (Pachuca)

76-rated Óscar Murillo (Pachuca) LM: 75-rated Marko Livaja (HNK Hajduk Split)

75-rated Marko Livaja (HNK Hajduk Split) CM: 80-rated Victor Osimhen (Napoli)

80-rated Victor Osimhen (Napoli) CM: 77-rated Celso Ortiz (Rayados)

77-rated Celso Ortiz (Rayados) RM: 78-rated Ángel Mena (León)

78-rated Ángel Mena (León) CAM: 75-rated Rodolfo Pizarro (Rayados)

75-rated Rodolfo Pizarro (Rayados) ST: 75-rated Nikola Kalinic (HNK Hajduk Split)

75-rated Nikola Kalinic (HNK Hajduk Split) ST: 75-rated Fidel Martínez (Querétaro)

AS Monaco vs. Stade Rennais

GK: 81-rated Tomáš Vaclík (Olympiacos CFP)

81-rated Tomáš Vaclík (Olympiacos CFP) CB: 76-rated Pape Abou Cissé (Olympiaco CFP)

76-rated Pape Abou Cissé (Olympiaco CFP) CB: 77-rated Sokratis Papastathopoulos (Olympiakos CFP)

77-rated Sokratis Papastathopoulos (Olympiakos CFP) CB: 75-rated Sverrir Ingi Ingason (PAOK)

75-rated Sverrir Ingi Ingason (PAOK) LWB: 75-rated Borna Barišić (Rangers)

75-rated Borna Barišić (Rangers) RWB: 77-rated Serhou Guirassy (Rennes)

77-rated Serhou Guirassy (Rennes) CM: 75-rated Glen Kamara (Rangers)

75-rated Glen Kamara (Rangers) CM: 76-rated Arijan Ademi (Dinamo Zagreb)

76-rated Arijan Ademi (Dinamo Zagreb) CM: 77-rated Josuha Guilavogui (Bourdeaux)

77-rated Josuha Guilavogui (Bourdeaux) ST: 75-rated Nikola Kalinic (HNK Hajduk Split)

75-rated Nikola Kalinic (HNK Hajduk Split) ST: 76-rated Bruno Petković (Dinamo Zagreb)

Bayern München vs. VfL Wolfsburg

GK: 82-rated Dominik Livaković (Dinamo Zagreb)

82-rated Dominik Livaković (Dinamo Zagreb) LB: 75-rated Gil Dias (Benfica)

75-rated Gil Dias (Benfica) CB: 77-rated Rúben Semedo (Porto)

77-rated Rúben Semedo (Porto) CB: 76-rated Arijan Ademi (Dinamo Zagreb)

76-rated Arijan Ademi (Dinamo Zagreb) RB: 82-rated Niklas Süle (bayern Munich)

82-rated Niklas Süle (bayern Munich) CDM: 75-rated Fábio Pacheco (Moreirense)

75-rated Fábio Pacheco (Moreirense) CDM: 81-rated Maximilian Arnold (VfL Wolfsburg)

81-rated Maximilian Arnold (VfL Wolfsburg) CAM: 75-rated Daniel Santos Bragança (Sporting CP)

75-rated Daniel Santos Bragança (Sporting CP) CAM: 79-rated Ricardo Horta (Braga)

79-rated Ricardo Horta (Braga) CAM: 76-rated Bruno Costa (Porto)

76-rated Bruno Costa (Porto) ST: 79-rated João Paulinho (Sporting CP)

Chelsea vs. Tottenham