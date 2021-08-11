How to complete Aug. 11’s 87+ Upgrade x10 SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

You have to turn in five squads to get 10 cards in return.

EA Sports added an 87+ Upgrade x10 squad-building challenge (SBC) to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today that will reward players who complete it with 10 87-rated or higher cards that are available in FUT packs right now.

This SBC gives players an additional opportunity to pack a FUTTIES card, a promo that celebrates the best of what was already released during the FIFA 21 cycle and replaced the Festival of FUTball (FOF) promo on July 16. There are some incredible players that you can pack, such as 95-rated Carvajal from Real Madrid, 94-rated Telles from Manchester United, and 95-rated Miura from Yokohama FC.

There are several FUTTIES, Summer Stars, and FOF Path to Glory cards currently in packs, so there’s a chance you can get some by completing this SBC. All 10 players you can pack will also be untradeable items, which means you can’t sell them on the FUT market to make a profit.

If you’re interested in completing the 87+ Upgrade x10 SBC, you’ll need to turn five squads: 80-Rated Squad, 81-Rated Squad, 82-Rated Squad, 83-Rated Squad, 84-Rated Squad. The first segment requires an 80-rated squad with a minimum of 30 chemistry. The second one asks for an 81-rated squad with a minimum of 30 chemistry. The third solution must be an 82-rated squad with a minimum of 35 chemistry. The fourth one requires an 80-rated squad with a minimum of 30 chemistry and one Inform or TOTS card. The fifth and final squad has to be an 80-rated squad with a minimum of 30 chemistry and one Inform or TOTS card.

The SBC will be live until Tuesday, Aug. 17 at 12pm CT. All the squads combined cost around 215,000 FUT coins on PlayStation, 206,000 coins on Xbox, and 232,000 FUT coins on PC if you buy all 11 cards to put in these five squads.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the 87+ Upgrade x10 SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

80-rated squad

GK: Jaume Sánchez 77-rated (Valencia)

Jaume Sánchez 77-rated (Valencia) CB: Germán Barahona 77-rated (Granada)

Germán Barahona 77-rated (Granada) CB: Ángel Montoro 77-rated (Granada)

Ángel Montoro 77-rated (Granada) CB: Camilo Vargas 78-rated (Atlas)

Camilo Vargas 78-rated (Atlas) LM: Ondřej Kolář 78-rated (Slavia Praha)

Ondřej Kolář 78-rated (Slavia Praha) CM: Celso Ortíz 78-rated (Rayados)

Celso Ortíz 78-rated (Rayados) CM: Gonzalo Higuaín 83-rated (Inter Miami)

Gonzalo Higuaín 83-rated (Inter Miami) RM: Hiroki Sakai 78-rated (Urawa Reds)

Hiroki Sakai 78-rated (Urawa Reds) LW: Max-Alain Gradel 77-rated (Sivasspor)

Max-Alain Gradel 77-rated (Sivasspor) RW: Lukáš Hrádecký 83-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)

Lukáš Hrádecký 83-rated (Bayer Leverkusen) ST: Thomas Strakosha 83-rated (Lazio)

81-rated squad

GK: Rubén Blanco 76-rated (Celta)

Rubén Blanco 76-rated (Celta) CB: Alex Telles 84-rated (Manchester United)

Alex Telles 84-rated (Manchester United) CB: Kieran Trippier 83-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

Kieran Trippier 83-rated (Atlético de Madrid) CB: Germán Barahona 77-rated (Granada)

Germán Barahona 77-rated (Granada) LM: Ondřej Kolář 76-rated (Slavia Praha)

Ondřej Kolář 76-rated (Slavia Praha) CM: Celso Ortíz 78-rated (Rayados)

Celso Ortíz 78-rated (Rayados) CM: Wilfred Ndidi 84-rated (Leicester City)

Wilfred Ndidi 84-rated (Leicester City) RM: Adrián Castillo 76-rated (Liverpool)

Adrián Castillo 76-rated (Liverpool) CAM: Filip Kostić 83-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Filip Kostić 83-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt) ST: Funes Mori 78-rated (Rayados)

Funes Mori 78-rated (Rayados) ST: Krzysztof Piątek 78-rated (Hertha Berlin)

82-rated squad

GK: Sergio Rico 77-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

Sergio Rico 77-rated (Paris Saint-Germain) LB: Marco Bizot 79-rated (AZ)

Marco Bizot 79-rated (AZ) CB: Alejandro Grimaldo 84-rated (Benfica)

Alejandro Grimaldo 84-rated (Benfica) CB: Germán Barahona 77-rated (Granada)

Germán Barahona 77-rated (Granada) RB: César Azpilicueta 84-rated (Chelsea)

César Azpilicueta 84-rated (Chelsea) CM: Dušan Tadic 83-rated (Ajax)

Dušan Tadic 83-rated (Ajax) CM: Denis Bouanga 77-rated (ASSE)

Denis Bouanga 77-rated (ASSE) CM: Luka Milivojević 79-rated (Crystal Palace)

Luka Milivojević 79-rated (Crystal Palace) LW: Raphaël Guerreiro 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Raphaël Guerreiro 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund) RW: Jesús Corona 84-rated (Porto)

Jesús Corona 84-rated (Porto) ST: Ugurcan Çakir 77-rated (Trabzonspor)

83-rated squad

GK: Anthony Lopes 83-rated (Lyon)

Anthony Lopes 83-rated (Lyon) CB: Romain Saïss 78-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Romain Saïss 78-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderers) CB: Alejandro Grimaldo 84-rated (Benfica)

Alejandro Grimaldo 84-rated (Benfica) CB: Germán Barahona 77-rated (Granada)

Germán Barahona 77-rated (Granada) LWB: Enda Stevens 78-rated (Sheffield United)

Enda Stevens 78-rated (Sheffield United) RWB : Hugo Mallo 78-rated (Celta)

Hugo Mallo 78-rated (Celta) CM: Florian Grillitsch 78-rated (TSG Hoffenheim)

Florian Grillitsch 78-rated (TSG Hoffenheim) CM: Romarinho 90-rated (Al Ittihad)

Romarinho 90-rated (Al Ittihad) LW: Ondřej Kolář 78-rated (Slavia Praha)

Ondřej Kolář 78-rated (Slavia Praha) RW: Cristian Espinoza 89-rated (SJ Earthquakes)

Cristian Espinoza 89-rated (SJ Earthquakes) ST: Patrik Schick 78-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)

84-rated squad