FIFA 23 is still in early access, but players can already complete different squad-building challenges (SBCs) to earn several player packs. EA added a Hybrid Nations SBC that has four multi-nation squads to be completed but each squad gets harder.

The four squads will increasingly ask for more nationalities in the team. The first segment is called The Final Four and needs to have four nations, while Six of the Best must have six nations, and Elite Eight needs eight.

Around the World is the last squad you’ll have to complete in Hybrid Nations, so it’s the hardest. It requires an 81-rated team with exactly 10 different nationalities, a minimum of two chemistry points per player with 24 points in total, plus at least eight rare players.

Considering the team has 11 players, you’ll have to pick a different country for every player you choose while taking into consideration their chemistry points, so we recommend choosing players from the same league to make it easier.

Building the Around the World SBC will cost you from around 8,900 to 10,200 FUT coins if you buy all the necessary cards and it will reward you with an untradeable rare mega pack.

Here’s the cheapest solution to Around The World SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team according to FUTBIN, a website specialized in FIFA content:

How to Complete Around the World SBC in FIFA 23