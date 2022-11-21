You can use both cards to increase their chemistry.

FIFA players can now get an 85-rated Dynamic Duos version of both Ethan Ampadu from La Spezia and Harry Wilson from Fulham in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. EA added a themed squad-building challenge (SBC) for these players on Nov. 20.

Dynamic Duos versions improve the chemistry between the two featured players when using both of them on your team while upgrading their player item’s overall rating. Each card is rewarded for completing a different squad.

Compared to Ampadu’s 73-rated silver card, the devs made a great upgrade to his Defending (+13), Physical (+13), Passing (+12), Dribbling (+12), Shooting (+12), Pace (+12). Wilson, on the other hand, received a smaller increase to his Pace (+10), Defending (+10), Physical (+10), Dribbling (+9), Shooting (+8), and Passing (+8).

The segment that rewards Ampadu requires an 83-rated squad with at least one TOTW (Inform) card and one player from Serie A. It will cost you around 19,450 to 21,000 FUT coins to build it from scratch.

You can earn Wilson once you build an 83-rated squad that has no less than one card with an overall rating of 84 minimum, a TOTW (Inform) card, plus a player from the Premier League. If you buy all the necessary cards for this one, you’ll spend roughly 19,650 to 21,050 FUT coins on the market.

Players who complete both solutions will also receive an electrum players pack and an 80+ World Cup 3 players pack in addition to the Dynamic Duos version of both Ampadu and Wilson. This SBC is available until Dec. 23, so you have over a month to turn in those squads.

Here are the cheapest solutions to earn the Dynamic Duos version of Ethan Ampadu and Harry Wilson in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team:

How to complete Ampadu and Wilson’s Dynamic Duos SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Ethan Ampadu

GK: 83-rated Thomas Lemar (Atlético de Madrid)

83-rated Thomas Lemar (Atlético de Madrid) CB: 83-rated Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad)

83-rated Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad) CB: 83-rated Duván Zapata (Atalanta)

83-rated Duván Zapata (Atalanta) CB: 83-rated Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City)

83-rated Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City) CDM: 81-rated Gianluca Mancini (Roma)

81-rated Gianluca Mancini (Roma) CDM: 80-rated Youssef En-Nesyri (Sevilla)

80-rated Youssef En-Nesyri (Sevilla) LM: 83-rated Gregor Kobel (Borussia Dortmund)

83-rated Gregor Kobel (Borussia Dortmund) RM: 83-rated Luis Alberto (Lazio)

83-rated Luis Alberto (Lazio) CAM: 83-rated Cody Gakpo (PSV)

83-rated Cody Gakpo (PSV) ST: 84-rated TOTW Jesper Lindstrøm (Eintracht Frankfurt)

84-rated TOTW Jesper Lindstrøm (Eintracht Frankfurt) ST: 82-rated Willi Orban (RB Leipzig)

Harry Wilson