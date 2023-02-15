How to complete Aboukhlal’s Silver Stars objectives in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

The new Silver Stars card is a 74-rated Inform version of Zakaria Aboukhlal from Toulouse that was added today following the TOTW 16 release.

The concept of Silver Stars consists of releasing boosted versions of silver cards in Ultimate Team. They’re added weekly, every Wednesday, and ask for the same three objectives to be completed.

🟠 New Silver Stars Player

🇲🇦 74 Zakaria Aboukhlalhttps://t.co/dNQJhfpkNg pic.twitter.com/ONs6S5O4JM — FIFAUTeam (@FIFAUTeam) February 15, 2023

Aboukhlal’s skills were all upgraded for this Inform version, including his Physical (+12), Defending (+11), Dribbling (+11), Passing (+11), Shooting (+8), and Pace (+4) compared to his 70-rated original silver card.

Once you use this card on your team, his Dribbling (+7), Shooting (+7), and Physical (+5) can receive an additional increase by applying the marksman chemistry style, raising them to 91, 82, and 79 respectively.

As usual, all of Aboukhlal’s objectives have to be completed in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge. These Silver Stars cards are useful for completing other objectives that require you to score or get an assist with a silver player, for example.

This Silver Stars set of objectives will expire after Feb. 22, so you have one week to complete everything. Here are all of the objectives you need to complete to earn Zakaria Aboukhlal in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team: