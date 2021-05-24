How to complete 92+ Prime Icon Upgrade SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

Are you lucky enough to pack one of the best Icons in the game?

EA Sports has introduced a set of squad-building challenges (SBCs) to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today that will award those who complete it with a 92-rated or higher Prime Icon.

This is a great opportunity to pack some of the greatest players in the game, such as 98-rated Pelé, 97-rated Diego Maradona, 96-rated Ronaldo96-rated Zinedine Zidane, 94-rated Johan Cruyff, and 94-rated Ronaldinho. But keep in mind that you can also pack an Icon that’s no longer good at this current stage in the game, such as Ruud van Nistelrooy, Andrea Pirlo, or Bobby Moore.

The Prime Icon 92+ Upgrade SBC is a non-repeatable one and will be available for three days. The Icon you pack will be an untradeable item, which means you can’t sell it on the FUT market to earn FUT coins. If you want to complete the SBC, you’ll have to turn in four different squads.

The first team must be 84-rated with 60 chemistry minimum and one Inform or Team of the Season (TOTS) card. The second segment requires an 85-rated squad with 50 chemistry minimum and at least one Inform or TOTS item. The third solution is an 86-rated team with 40 chemistry minimum and at least one Inform or TOTS player. The final squad is the most expensive. It requires an 87-rated team with 30 chemistry minimum and at least one Inform or TOTS card. The Prime Icon 92+ Upgrade SBC costs around 562,000 FUT coins on PlayStation, 550,000 on Xbox, and 609,000 on PC at the moment.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the Prime Icon 92+ Upgrade SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

84-rated squad

GK: Rui Patrício 84-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Rui Patrício 84-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderers) LB: Lucas Digne 84-rated (Everton)

Lucas Digne 84-rated (Everton) CB: João Moutinho 83-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

João Moutinho 83-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderers) CB: Anthony Lopes 83-rated (Lyon)

Anthony Lopes 83-rated (Lyon) RB: Bernd Leno 85-rated (Asenal)

Bernd Leno 85-rated (Asenal) CM: Pierre-Emile Højbjerg 85-rated (Tottenham Hotspur)

Pierre-Emile Højbjerg 85-rated (Tottenham Hotspur) CM: Mateo Kovačić 83-rated (Chelsea)

Mateo Kovačić 83-rated (Chelsea) CM: Martin Ødegaard 83-rated (Asenal)

Martin Ødegaard 83-rated (Asenal) LW: Martin Dubravka 83-rated (Newcastle United)

Martin Dubravka 83-rated (Newcastle United) RW: Gareth Bale 83-rated (Tottenham Hotspur)

Gareth Bale 83-rated (Tottenham Hotspur) ST: Raúl Jiménez 84-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

85-rated squad

GK: Lukáš Hrádecký 83-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)

Lukáš Hrádecký 83-rated (Bayer Leverkusen) LB: Ivan Perišić 82-rated (Internazionale)

Ivan Perišić 82-rated (Internazionale) CB: Koen Casteels 83-rated (Wolfsburg)

Koen Casteels 83-rated (Wolfsburg) CB: Kevin Trapp 83-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Kevin Trapp 83-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt) RB: Keylor Navas 87-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

Keylor Navas 87-rated (Paris Saint-Germain) CDM: Marcelo Brozović 84-rated (Internazionale)

Marcelo Brozović 84-rated (Internazionale) CDM: Danilo Pereira 82-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

Danilo Pereira 82-rated (Paris Saint-Germain) CAM: Arturo Vidal 83-rated (Internazionale)

Arturo Vidal 83-rated (Internazionale) CAM: Samir Handanovič 88-rated (Internazionale)

Samir Handanovič 88-rated (Internazionale) CAM: Steve Mandanda 83-rated (Olympique de Marseille)

Steve Mandanda 83-rated (Olympique de Marseille) ST: Ludovic Ajorque 87-rated (Strasbourg)

86-rated squad

GK: Koen Casteels 83-rated (Wolfsburg)

Koen Casteels 83-rated (Wolfsburg) LB: Steve Mandanda 83-rated (Olympique de Marseille)

Steve Mandanda 83-rated (Olympique de Marseille) CB: Thibaut Courtois 89-rated (Real Madrid)

Thibaut Courtois 89-rated (Real Madrid) CB: Jan Vertonghen 83-rated (Benfica)

Jan Vertonghen 83-rated (Benfica) RB: Jesús Corona 84-rated (Porto)

Jesús Corona 84-rated (Porto) CDM: Sergio Oliveira 89-rated (Porto)

Sergio Oliveira 89-rated (Porto) LM: Éver Banega 83-rated (Al-Shabab)

Éver Banega 83-rated (Al-Shabab) RM: Pizzi 84-rated (Lyon)

Pizzi 84-rated (Lyon) CAM: Anthony Lopes 83-rated (Lyon)

Anthony Lopes 83-rated (Lyon) ST: Dušan Tadić 83-rated (Ajax)

Dušan Tadić 83-rated (Ajax) ST: Haris Seferović 89-rated (Benfica)

87-rated squad