How to complete 91+ Upgrade x5 SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a 91+ Upgrade x5 squad-building challenge (SBC) to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team on Friday, Aug. 20, which gives players an opportunity to pack some of the highest-rated special cards that are available in packs right now, such as 99-rated Path to Glory Roberto Firmino, 98-rated Path to Glory Marcos Acuña, 97-rated Path to Glory Vinícius Júnior, and 99-rated Summer Stars Neymar.

Players basically have the chance to pack any card that is 91-rated or higher, including Icons, which are the rarest cards available in the game. Even though this SBC awards you with five players, there’s a slim chance that you only pack items that aren’t great at this stage in the game, where almost every player has a 95-rated Ultimate Team squad.

The 91+ Upgrade x5 SBC is available for four more days and features five segments. You’ll earn a tradeable pack for each squad you turn in and will spend around 200,000 FUT coins on any platform to complete it if you buy all the players from the FUT market.

Here are all of the conditions and rewards for each segment you’ll have to do to complete the 91+ Upgrade x5 SBC:

SBC Conditions Reward Gold squad 11 gold players with a minimum of 30 team chemistry. Two players pack Rare gold squad 11 rare gold players with a minimum of 30 team chemistry. Small electrum players pack 82-rated squad 82-rated squad with 65 team chemistry minimum. Gold pack 83-rated squad 83-rated squad with 55 team chemistry minimum and at least one Inform or Team of the Season (TOTS) card in it. Small gold players pack 84-rated squad 84-rated squad with 45 team chemistry minimum and at least one Inform or Team of the Season (TOTS) card in it. Premium gold pack

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the 91+ Upgrade x5 SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website specialized in FIFA content.

Gold squad

GK: José Corona 75-rated (Cruz Azul)

José Corona 75-rated (Cruz Azul) LB: Matheus Reis 76-rated (Sporting)

Matheus Reis 76-rated (Sporting) CB: Stefan Medina 75-rated (Rayados)

Stefan Medina 75-rated (Rayados) CB: Pablo Aguilar 76-rated (Cruz Azul)

Pablo Aguilar 76-rated (Cruz Azul) RB: Miguel Layún 76-rated (América)

Miguel Layún 76-rated (América) CDM: Leandro Chichizola 76-rated (FC Cartagena)

Leandro Chichizola 76-rated (FC Cartagena) CDM: Garry Mendes 76-rated (Al-Ittihad)

Garry Mendes 76-rated (Al-Ittihad) CAM: Shinji Kagawa 76-rated (PAOK)

Shinji Kagawa 76-rated (PAOK) CAM: Mauro Quiroga 75-rated (Necaxa)

Mauro Quiroga 75-rated (Necaxa) ST: José Juan Macías 75-rated (Getafe)

José Juan Macías 75-rated (Getafe) ST: Juan Dinenno 75-rated (Pumas)

Rare gold squad

GK: Bruno Peres 77-rated (Trabzonspor)

Bruno Peres 77-rated (Trabzonspor) CB: Rafinha 79-rated (Olympiacos)

Rafinha 79-rated (Olympiacos) CB: Falaye Sacko 78-rated (Vitória de Guimarães)

Falaye Sacko 78-rated (Vitória de Guimarães) CB: Ben Pearson 75-rated (Bournemouth)

Ben Pearson 75-rated (Bournemouth) LM: Viktor Tsygankov 80-rated (Dynamo Kyiv)

Viktor Tsygankov 80-rated (Dynamo Kyiv) CM: Zelimkhan Bakaev 75-rated (CSKA Moscow)

Zelimkhan Bakaev 75-rated (CSKA Moscow) CM: Gonzalo Martínez 76-rated (Al-Nassr)

Gonzalo Martínez 76-rated (Al-Nassr) RM: Ismaïla Sarr 78-rated (Watford)

Ismaïla Sarr 78-rated (Watford) LW: Nicolás Lodeiro 78-rated (Seattle Sounders)

Nicolás Lodeiro 78-rated (Seattle Sounders) RW: Junya Ito 75-rated (Genk)

Junya Ito 75-rated (Genk) ST: Abderrazak Hamdallah 79-rated (Al-Nassr)

82-rated squad

GK: Kevin Trapp 83-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Kevin Trapp 83-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt) CB: Marcel Halstenberg 82-rated (RB Leipzig)

Marcel Halstenberg 82-rated (RB Leipzig) CB: Jiří Pavlenka 82-rated (Werder Bremen)

Jiří Pavlenka 82-rated (Werder Bremen) CB: Daley Blind 82-rated (Ajax)

Daley Blind 82-rated (Ajax) CDM: Mesut Özil 82-rated (Fenerbahçe)

Mesut Özil 82-rated (Fenerbahçe) CDM: Oliver Baumann 82-rated (Hoffenheim)

Oliver Baumann 82-rated (Hoffenheim) LM: Robin Gosens 82-rated (Atalanta)

Robin Gosens 82-rated (Atalanta) RM: Steven Berghuis 81-rated (Feyenoord)

Steven Berghuis 81-rated (Feyenoord) CAM: Mario Götze 81-rated (PSV)

Mario Götze 81-rated (PSV) ST: Kevin Volland 81-rated (AS Monaco)

Kevin Volland 81-rated (AS Monaco) ST: Eran Zahavi 81-rated (PSV)

83-rated squad

GK: Anthony Lopes 83-rated (Lyon)

Anthony Lopes 83-rated (Lyon) CB: Steven Berghuis 81-rated (Feyenoord)

Steven Berghuis 81-rated (Feyenoord) CB: Arkadiusz Milik 81-rated (Olympique de Marseille)

Arkadiusz Milik 81-rated (Olympique de Marseille) CB: Walter Benítez 81-rated (OGC Nice)

Walter Benítez 81-rated (OGC Nice) LWB: Ismaily 81-rated (Shakhtar Donetsk)

Ismaily 81-rated (Shakhtar Donetsk) RWB: Eduardo Salvio 81-rated (Boca Juniors)

Eduardo Salvio 81-rated (Boca Juniors) CM: Taison Freda 81-rated (Shakhtar Donetsk)

Taison Freda 81-rated (Shakhtar Donetsk) CM: Renato Augusto 83-rated (Beijing Guoan)

Renato Augusto 83-rated (Beijing Guoan) LW: Davidson Pereira 90-rated (Alanyaspor)

Davidson Pereira 90-rated (Alanyaspor) RW: Suso 81-rated (Sevilla)

Suso 81-rated (Sevilla) ST: Willian José 80-rated (Real Sociedad)

84-rated squad