How to complete 88+TOTS Upgrade SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added an 88+TOTS Upgrade squad-building challenge (SBC) today that will reward players who complete it with a TOTS player that 88-rated overall or higher in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.
Although you might get a great high-rated card, you won’t be able to try again in case you get a card you didn’t want. You only have until June 9 to complete the SBC and get an 88-rated overall or higher TOTS player from any of the leagues released during the promotion.
The 88+TOTS Upgrade SBC will cost players approximately 102,000 FUT coins on PlayStation and Xbox consoles and around 122,000 FUT coins on PC. It only requires an 85-rated squad with 30 chemistry.
Here’s the cheapest solution for the 88+TOTS Upgrade SBC right now according to FUTIBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.
- GK: Dušan Tadić 83-rated (Ajax)
- LB: Andre Blake 87-rated (Philadelphia Union)
- CB: Erik Sviatchenko 87-rated (FC Midtjylland)
- CB: Fabian Ruíz 82-rated (Napoli)
- RB: Robin Gosens 82-rated (Atalanta)
- LM: Filip Kostić 83-rated (Eintratch Frankfurt)
- CM: Martin Ødegaard 83-rated (Real Madrid)
- CM: Luis Alberto 85-rated (Lazio)
- RM: Achraf Hakimi 83-rated (Internazionale)
- ST: Paul Onuachu 87-rated (Genk)
- ST: Zlatan Ibrahimović 83-rated (Milan)