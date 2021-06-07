How to complete 88+TOTS Upgrade SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

You'll only have to complete one squad, but in just a few days.

EA Sports added an 88+TOTS Upgrade squad-building challenge (SBC) today that will reward players who complete it with a TOTS player that 88-rated overall or higher in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

Although you might get a great high-rated card, you won’t be able to try again in case you get a card you didn’t want. You only have until June 9 to complete the SBC and get an 88-rated overall or higher TOTS player from any of the leagues released during the promotion.

The 88+TOTS Upgrade SBC will cost players approximately 102,000 FUT coins on PlayStation and Xbox consoles and around 122,000 FUT coins on PC. It only requires an 85-rated squad with 30 chemistry.

Here’s the cheapest solution for the 88+TOTS Upgrade SBC right now according to FUTIBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.