How to complete 85-90 TOTS Upgrade SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

This repeatable SBC will be available for a whole month.

EA Sports introduced a squad-building challenge (SBC) to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team on Wednesday, June 30 that will reward players who complete it with a Team of the Season (TOTS) card that’s rated between 85 and 90.

This SBC will be live for a whole month and it’s repeatable, meaning that you can complete it as many times as you want. Your reward, however, will always be an untradeable item, which you can’t sell in the FUT market for profit. The best cards you can pack are the 90-rated Nordi Mukiele from RB Leipzig, 90-rated Leon Bailey from Bayer Leverkusen, 90-rated Tanguy Ndombele from Tottenham Hotspur, and 90-rated Maxence Lacroix from Wolfsburg.

This SBC costs around 30,000 FUT coins on all platforms, if you need to buy all the cards. If you’re interested in completing this SBC, you’ll have to turn in an 82-rated squad with a minimum of 50 chemistry.

