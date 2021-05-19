How to complete 83+ Bundesliga x5 Upgrade pack SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports has added an 83+ Bundesliga Upgrade squad-building challenge (SBC) today that will reward players who complete it with five 83-rated or higher cards from the German soccer league.

The pack gives an additional opportunity to perhaps pack a Team of the Season (TOTS) card from the Bundesliga, which was added on Friday, May 14. There are some incredible players that you can pack, such as 98-rated Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich, 96-rated Jadon Sancho, and 95-rated Leon Goretzka from Bayern Munich.

Aside from the TOTS cards, you can pack any player that’s at least 83-rated, so that kind of pack is more of a gamble than anything else. All five players you can pack will also be untradeable items, which means you can’t sell them on the FUT market to make a profit.

If you’re interested in completing the 83+ Bundesliga x5 Upgrade pack SBC, you’ll need to turn in an 85-rated squad with a minimum of 70 chemistry and at least two Inform or TOTS cards. The SBC will be live until May 21 at 12pm CT and it costs around 160,000 FUT coins on Xbox and PlayStation and 185,000 on PC.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the 83+ Bundesliga x5 Upgrade pack SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.