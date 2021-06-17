How to complete 82+ Upgrade x8 SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

All the items you pack will be from Brazil, France, or Germany.

EA Sports added an 82+ Upgrade x8 squad-building challenge (SBC) to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team on Wednesday, June 16 that will reward players who complete it with eight 82-rated or higher cards from Brazil, France, or Germany.

The pack gives players an opportunity to pack a Festival of FUTball card, the new promo based on national team matches that replaced the Team of the Season (TOTS) promo last Friday, June 11. There are some incredible players that you can pack, such as 93-rated Vinícius Júnior from Real Madrid, 93-rated Serge Gnabry from Bayern Munich, and 95-rated Antoine Griezmann from Barcelona.

Aside from the Festival of FUTball cards, you can pack any player that’s at least 82-rated, which includes some regular gold players that are still usable, like 91-rated Neymar from Paris and 90-rated Kylian Mbappé from Paris Saint-Germain. But it’s more likely that you’ll pack cards that will only serve as fodder for future SBCs. All eight players you pack will be untradeable items, which means you can’t sell them on the FUT market to make a profit.

If you’re interested in completing the 82+ Upgrade x8 SBC, you’ll need to turn in an 83-rated squad with a minimum of 70 chemistry and at least one Inform or TOTS item. The SBC will be live until Friday, June 18 at 12pm CT. It costs around 55,000 FUT coins on PlayStation and Xbox consoles and 60,000 FUT coins on PC if you build it from scratch.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the 82+ Upgrade x8 SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.