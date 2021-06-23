How to complete 82+ Upgrade x10 SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added an 82+ Upgrade x10 squad-building challenge (SBC) to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today that will reward players who complete it with 10 82-rated or higher cards from Brazil, France, Belgium, and Portugal that are available in FUT packs right now.

This SBC gives players an additional opportunity to pack a Festival of FUTball card, a promo based on national team matches that replaced the Team of the Season (TOTS) promo on June 11. There are some incredible players that you can pack, such as 95-rated Roberto Firmino from Liverpool, 95-rated Paul Pogba from Manchester United, and 95-rated Eden Hazard from Real Madrid.

Aside from the Festival of FUTball cards available in FUT packs, you can pack any player who’s at least 82-rated and from one of the four nations. All 10 players you can pack will also be untradeable items, which means you can’t sell them on the FUT market to make a profit.

If you’re interested in completing the 82+ Upgrade x10 SBC, you’ll need to turn in an 83-rated squad with a minimum of 70 chemistry and at least one Inform or TOTS card. The SBC will be live until Friday, June 25 at 12pm CT. The SBC costs around 65,000 FUT coins on PlayStation, 75,000 FUT coins on Xbox, and 85,000 FUT coins on PC if you buy all 11 cards to put in the SBC.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the 82+ Upgrade x10 SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.