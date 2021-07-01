How to complete 81+ TOTW Upgrade SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA added a squad-building challenge (SBC) to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team on Wednesday, June 30 that will reward players who complete it with a Team of the Week (TOTW) player that’s 81-rated or higher.

The 81+ TOTW Upgrade SBC will be live for 30 days and it’s a repeatable one. You can complete it as many times as you want, but your reward will always be untradeable. You can pack players from TOTW 15 to 35, which includes some gems such as 92-rated Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain (TOTW 18), 95-rated Cristiano Ronaldo from Piemonte Calcio (TOTW 22), and 92-rated Sadio Mané from Liverpool (TOTW 35).

It’s more likely, however, that you’ll pack a player who isn’t good enough at this stage in the game, given that it includes several cards. The 81+ TOTW Upgrade SBC costs around 30,000 FUT coins on any platform if you buy all the players required. You must turn in one 82-rated team with 50 chemistry minimum to complete the SBC.

Here’s the cheapest solution for the 81+ TOTW Upgrade SBC right now according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.