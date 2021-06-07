How to complete 80+ Player Pick SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

If you consider yourself a lucky person, go build some of these player picks.

EA Sports introduced a new 80+ Player Pick squad-building challenge (SBC) on Sunday, June 6 that will reward players who complete it with an option to choose one of four 80-rated or higher cards in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

This SBC was added two days after the Ultimate Team of the Season (TOTS) squad arrived in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team, which contains some of the best cards in the game, such as a 98-rated version of Lionel Messi from Barcelona, a 98-rated version of Cristiano Ronaldo from Piemonte Calcio, and a 98-rated card of Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich. Those cards will be in packs until Friday, June 11 at 12pm CT—the same time the 80+ Player Pick SBC will expire.

It’s more likely that you’ll just pack a low-rated player from this loot box. You can, though, complete it as many times you want until it expires, if you’re willing to spend your club’s resources.

If you’re interested in completing the 80+ Player Pick SBC, you’ll need to turn in eight gold players (at least two rares) with a minimum of 30 team chemistry. The SBC costs around 9,000 FUT coins on any platform at the moment and offers an untradeable reward for every time you complete it.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the 80+ Player Pick SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.