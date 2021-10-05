How to complete 78+ Upgrade SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You can complete it however many times you want.

EA Sports added a 78+ Upgrade squad-building challenge (SBC) on Oct. 4 that will reward players who complete it with a pack containing a rare player rated 78 overall (OVR) or higher in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

There are more than 20 Ones to Watch (OTW) players available in packs right now. This promotion is connected to real-life soccer, celebrating players who switched clubs during the summer transfer window. Those who perform well during the season and are featured in the promo will receive an in-game upgrade.

Among the ones with a 78 OVR and above, you can find players like 93-rated Lionel Messi, 91-rated Cristiano Ronaldo, and 88-rated Sergio Ramos. But it’s more likely you’ll get around 82 to 78-rated players like Anderson Talisca, Thomas Delaney, and Ibrahima Konaté.

If you want to complete the 78+ Upgrade SBC, you’ll need to turn in just one squad with at least five players with a gold-level minimum. It costs around 2,450 FUT coins on PlayStation, 2,750 on Xbox consoles, and around 2,550 FUT coins on PC if you build it entirely from scratch.

Since it only requires five players, you won’t need to build the whole squad, making it cheaper to complete. You can fill any position that fits best with the players you already have. This is also a repeatable squad, so you can complete it however many times you wish until it expires on Oct. 6.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the 78+ Upgrade SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content: