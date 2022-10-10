Ones to Watch is usually the first big promo in FIFA Ultimate Team and that’s no different in FIFA 23, this year’s edition of the soccer simulation game.

This Ultimate Team promo releases dynamic cards of the biggest signings made in the transfer window, such as Erling Haaland’s move to Manchester City and Robert Lewandowski’s transfer to Barcelona. These cards get upgrades depending on whether they receive a performance-based special card during FIFA 23 Ultimate Team cycle.

Here is everything you need to know about the Ones to Watch promo in FIFA 23.

How does Ones to Watch work in FIFA 23?

The Ones to Watch cards will upgrade automatically when they enter Team of the Week (TOTW) or receive a Man of the Match (MOTM) award. Haaland’s Ones to Watch card was originally 88-rated, the same as his gold card, but it got upgraded to 89 after the Norwegian striker entered TOTW and earned an 89-rated Inform.

The Ones to Watch cards are also eligible for a one-time upgrade called “Wins to Watch” in case their team “wins three matches out of their next eight domestic league games,” according to FIFA 23‘s official website.

Other than that, the World Cup will also have a massive impact on Ones To Watch in FIFA 23. The TOTW will be paused during the nations’ tournament and to compensate for the lack of possible Ones to Watch upgrades, the cards will be eligible for a one-off Inform upgrade in case their national team wins a game at the World Cup, regardless of whether the actual player plays in the match.

All players who earned a Ones to Watch card in FIFA 23