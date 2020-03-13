Here are the best FIFA 20 Ultimate Team season 5 rewards

EA Sports introduced the fifth season for FIFA 20 Ultimate Team today, which will be available for 41 days.

There are 30 levels available and players will progress as they gather experience points through gameplay objectives, such as the daily and weekly objectives. You can also earn XP while grinding for Icon Swaps 3, which were launched today.

The best reward is inevitably at the 30th level, which you’ll achieve after earning 100,000 XP. You’ll have the option to pick one out of three 89-rated players: Fred from Manchester United, Yannick Carrasco from Atlético Madrid, and Andrea Belloti from Torino.

Here are all of the best rewards in FIFA 20 FUT’s season five.