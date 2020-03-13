Here are the best FIFA 20 Ultimate Team season 5 rewards

EA Sports introduced the fifth season for FIFA 20 Ultimate Team today, which will be available for 41 days.
There are 30 levels available and players will progress as they gather experience points through gameplay objectives, such as the daily and weekly objectives. You can also earn XP while grinding for Icon Swaps 3, which were launched today.
The best reward is inevitably at the 30th level, which you’ll achieve after earning 100,000 XP. You’ll have the option to pick one out of three 89-rated players: Fred from Manchester United, Yannick Carrasco from Atlético Madrid, and Andrea Belloti from Torino.
Here are all of the best rewards in FIFA 20 FUT’s season five.
- Level five: seven games-loan prime moments Paolo Maldini (95-rated) available for 4,100 XP
- Level 10: seven games-loan prime moments Alessandro Del Piero (94-rated) available for 12,600 XP
- Level 15: one 86-rated storyline player pick—Josh Sargent from Werden Bremen, Daizen Maeda from Marítimo, or Morten Thorsby from Sampdoria available for 27,600 XP
- Level 17: one untradeable gold premium player pack for available 33,600 XP
- Level 18: one untradeable mega pack available for 36,600 XP
- Level 20: one untradeable rare electrum players pack available for 44,600 XP
- Level 23: one untradeable prime gold players pack available for 59,600 XP
- Level 24: one untradeable prime gold players pack available for 64,600 XP
- Level 27: one untradeable rare players pack available for 79,600 XP
- Level 30: one 89-rated storyline player pick—Fred from Manchester United, Yannick Carrasco from Atlético Madrid, or Andrea Belloti from Torino available for 100,000 XP