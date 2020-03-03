With the end of another week of football league matches, EA Sports will officially reveal one more FIFA 20 Team of the Week (TOTW), which will be the 25th week.

The newest TOTW will be officially revealed on March 5, Tuesday at 9am CT and it will available in FUT packs at 12pm CT. All of the TOTW 24 cards will be removed from packs.

The following list of TOTW 25 predictions has several amazing cards that can definitely improve your own Ultimate Team. It has the likes of Philippe Coutinho from Bayern Munich, Marcos Alonso from Chelsea and Duván Zapata from Atalanta.

Here are our predictions for TOTW 25. It includes the players’ expected new overall as well as the overall from its gold card and its previous TOTW card.

First team

GK: Vicente Guaita 79 -> 82 (Crystal Palace)

Duván Zapata 82 -> 84 -> 86 (Atalanta) ST: Darío Benedetto 79 -> 82 -> 84 Olympique de Marseille)

Substitutes

GK: Predrag Rajković 73 -> 76 -> 79 (Stade de Reims)

André-Pierre Gignac 80 -> 83 (Tigres) ST: Lars Stindl 80 -> 83 -> 84 (Borussia Mönchengladbach)

Reserves