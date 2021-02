Here are FIFA 21 Ultimate Team’s season 4 rewards

EA Sports has launched the fourth season of Ultimate Team for FIFA 21. All players can complete objectives to reach every level and get upgraded versions of players such as Adnan Januzaj, Mattia De Sciglio, and Ryan Sessegnon.

FIFA 21 Ultimate Team’s season four has a total of 30 levels, just like in the last season. You have until April 2 before the season expires to get every reward that varies from FUT packs to coin boosts, club items, and storyline cards.

Here are all of the FIFA 21 Ultimate Team season two rewards:

Level one to 10

Level one (300 XP): one 75+ Rated Rare Player Item.

Level two (1,100 XP): a 500 FUT coin boost for five games.

Level three (2,100 XP): one untradeable premium gold pack.

Level four (3,100 XP): a stadium theme item pick—Lion or Old School Magic.

Level five (4,100 XP): one 75+ Rated Rare Player Item.

Level six (5,100 XP): a badge item pick—Lion or Mages.

Level seven (6,100 XP): one untradeable jumbo gold 26 pack.

Level eight (7,600 XP): a Tifo item pick—Lion or Mages.

Level nine (9,600 XP): one untradeable gold players pack.

Level 10 (12,600 XP): background Tifo item—Lion or Mages.

Level 11 to 20

Level 11 (15,600 XP): a custom ball—Galvanized Steel.

Level 12 (18,600 XP): a Tifo item—Space!, Wolf, or Rooster.

Level 13 (21,600 XP): one 75+ Rated Rare Player Item

Level 14 (24,600 XP): one untradeable small prime gold players pack.

Level 15 (27,600 XP): one 82-rated Storyline player pick—Luca Waldschmidt from Benfica, Marcos Senesi from Feyenoord, or Mousa Dembélé from Guangzhou R&F.

Level 16 (30,600 XP): choice of badge item — Space!, Wolf, or Rooster.

Level 17 (33,600 XP): one untradeable rare gold pack.

Level 18 (36,600 XP): one untradeable rare gold pack.

Level 19 (40,600 XP): a stadium theme item — Retro Sci-fi Character, Wolf, or Rooster.

Level 20 (44,600 XP): one untradeable rare electrum players pack.

Level 21 to 30