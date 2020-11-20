Here are FIFA 21 Ultimate Team’s season 2 rewards

You have 42 days to grind for all the rewards.

EA Sports has launched the second season of Ultimate Team for FIFA 21. All players can complete objectives to reach every level and get upgraded versions of players such as Iago Aspas, Alession Romagnoli, or Naby Keïta.

FIFA 21 Ultimate Team’s season two has a total of 30 levels, just like in the last season. You have 42 days until the season expires to get every reward that varies from FUT packs to coin boosts, club items, and storyline cards.

Here are all of the FIFA 21 Ultimate Team season two rewards:

Level one to 10

Level one (300 XP): one 75+ Rated Rare Player Item.

Level two (1,100 XP): a 500 FUT coin boost for five games.

Level three (2,100 XP): one untradeable premium gold pack.

Level four (3,100 XP): a stadium theme item pick—Leaf Me Alone, Geometric Owl Tifo, or Halfbear.

Level five (4,100 XP): one 75+ Rated Rare Player Item.

Level six (5,100 XP): a badge item pick—Geometric Owl, Leaf Me Alone, or HalfBear.

Level seven (6,100 XP): one untradeable jumbo gold 26 pack.

Level eight (7,600 XP): a Tifo item pick—Molasses the Sloth, Lonesome Citadel, or Clinical Conjurer.

Level nine (9,600 XP): one untradeable gold players pack.

Level 10 (12,600 XP): Cushion Ball.

Level 11 to 20

Level 11 (15,600 XP): a badge item pick—Chess Pawn or Molasses the Sloth.

Level 12 (18,600 XP): a stadium theme item pick—Clinical Conjurer, Lonesome Citadel, or Sloth Camping (Fall).

Level 13 (21,600 XP): one 75+ Rated Rare Player Item

Level 14 (24,600 XP): one untradeable small prime gold players pack.

Level 15 (27,600 XP): one 82-rated Storyline player pick—Andres Tello from Benevento, Woo Yeong Jeong from SC Freiburg, or Joseph Aidoo from Paris RC Celta.

Level 16 (30,600 XP): choice of Tifo item — Sloth Camping (Fall), Lonesome Citadel, or Clinical Conjurer.

Level 17 (33,600 XP): one untradeable rare gold pack.

Level 18 (36,600 XP): one untradeable rare gold pack.

Level 19 (40,600 XP): a custom Doughnut ball.

Level 20 (44,600 XP): one untradeable rare electrum players pack.

Level 21 to 30