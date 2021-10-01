First FIFA 22 Ultimate Team promotion is live with Ones to Watch

FIFA 22 became available to all players today, Oct. 1. And with the game’s launch comes the first promotion for Ultimate Team. The first Ones to Watch (OTW) team is now available in packs.
The Ones to Watch promotion celebrates the biggest moves during the summer transfer window and will bring dynamic items depending on real-life performances throughout the season. EA will release the second team next week.
The OTW players will get an upgrade when they receive a qualifying performance-based Inform, like Team of the Week and Man of the Match items. They can also upgrade via the Wins to Watch mechanic.
If the player’s team wins five out of their next 10 domestic league games starting today, they’re eligible for a one-time +1 Inform upgrade.
The OTW players don’t have to participate in the games for them to count for the upgrade, however. Those who pre-ordered FIFA 22 will also receive an untradable OTW player item.
Here are all the players from the first Ones to Watch team in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team:
|Player
|Previous club
|New club
|Rating
|Lionel Messi
|Barcelona
|Paris Saint-Germain
|93
|Romelu Lukaku
|Internazionale
|Chelsea
|88
|Raphaël Varane
|Real Madrid
|Manchester United
|86
|Achraf Hakimi
|Internazionale
|Paris Saint-Germain
|85
|Georginio Wijnaldum
|Liverpool
|Paris Saint-Germain
|84
|Jack Grealish
|Aston Villa
|Manchester City
|84
|David Alaba
|Bayern Munich
|Real Madrid
|84
|André Silva
|Eintracht Frankfurt
|RB Leipzig
|84
|Saúl Ñíguez
|Atlético Madrid
|Chelsea
|82
|Denzel Dumfries
|Internazionale
|Internazionale
|82
|Steven Berghuis
|Feyenoord
|Ajax
|81
|Donyell Malen
|PSV
|Borussia Dortmund
|80
|Xherdan Shaqiri
|Liverpool
|Lyon
|79
|Paulinho
|Braga
|Sporting CP
|79
|Ibrahima Konaté
|RB Leipzig
|Liverpool
|78
|Eduardo Camavinga
|Rennes
|Real Madrid
|78
|Justin Kluivert
|Roma
|OGC Nice
|76
EA also released an OTW André Silva SBC and OTW Carmavinga set of objectives today. You can check out all of the Ones to Watch players on our list.