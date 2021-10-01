First FIFA 22 Ultimate Team promotion is live with Ones to Watch

You can find OTW Messi and other players in packs now.

FIFA 22 became available to all players today, Oct. 1. And with the game’s launch comes the first promotion for Ultimate Team. The first Ones to Watch (OTW) team is now available in packs.

The Ones to Watch promotion celebrates the biggest moves during the summer transfer window and will bring dynamic items depending on real-life performances throughout the season. EA will release the second team next week.

It's Go Time 👊 #OnesToWatch Team 1's arrived 🔥🙌 Even more to come next week in Team 2 💪 #FIFA22



See what #OTWs are all about + learn more ➡️ https://t.co/LDLuZLh0bE pic.twitter.com/MqnDlS5VIc — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) October 1, 2021

The OTW players will get an upgrade when they receive a qualifying performance-based Inform, like Team of the Week and Man of the Match items. They can also upgrade via the Wins to Watch mechanic.

If the player’s team wins five out of their next 10 domestic league games starting today, they’re eligible for a one-time +1 Inform upgrade.

The OTW players don’t have to participate in the games for them to count for the upgrade, however. Those who pre-ordered FIFA 22 will also receive an untradable OTW player item.

Here are all the players from the first Ones to Watch team in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team:

Player Previous club New club Rating Lionel Messi Barcelona Paris Saint-Germain 93 Romelu Lukaku Internazionale Chelsea 88 Raphaël Varane Real Madrid Manchester United 86 Achraf Hakimi Internazionale Paris Saint-Germain 85 Georginio Wijnaldum Liverpool Paris Saint-Germain 84 Jack Grealish Aston Villa Manchester City 84 David Alaba Bayern Munich Real Madrid 84 André Silva Eintracht Frankfurt RB Leipzig 84 Saúl Ñíguez Atlético Madrid Chelsea 82 Denzel Dumfries Internazionale Internazionale 82 Steven Berghuis Feyenoord Ajax 81 Donyell Malen PSV Borussia Dortmund 80 Xherdan Shaqiri Liverpool Lyon 79 Paulinho Braga Sporting CP 79 Ibrahima Konaté RB Leipzig Liverpool 78 Eduardo Camavinga Rennes Real Madrid 78 Justin Kluivert Roma OGC Nice 76

EA also released an OTW André Silva SBC and OTW Carmavinga set of objectives today. You can check out all of the Ones to Watch players on our list.