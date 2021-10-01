First FIFA 22 Ultimate Team promotion is live with Ones to Watch

You can find OTW Messi and other players in packs now.

Image via EA Sports

FIFA 22 became available to all players today, Oct. 1. And with the game’s launch comes the first promotion for Ultimate Team. The first Ones to Watch (OTW) team is now available in packs.

The Ones to Watch promotion celebrates the biggest moves during the summer transfer window and will bring dynamic items depending on real-life performances throughout the season. EA will release the second team next week.

The OTW players will get an upgrade when they receive a qualifying performance-based Inform, like Team of the Week and Man of the Match items. They can also upgrade via the Wins to Watch mechanic.

If the player’s team wins five out of their next 10 domestic league games starting today, they’re eligible for a one-time +1 Inform upgrade.

The OTW players don’t have to participate in the games for them to count for the upgrade, however. Those who pre-ordered FIFA 22 will also receive an untradable OTW player item.

Here are all the players from the first Ones to Watch team in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team:

PlayerPrevious clubNew clubRating
Lionel MessiBarcelonaParis Saint-Germain93
Romelu LukakuInternazionaleChelsea88
Raphaël VaraneReal MadridManchester United86
Achraf HakimiInternazionaleParis Saint-Germain85
Georginio WijnaldumLiverpoolParis Saint-Germain84
Jack GrealishAston VillaManchester City84
David AlabaBayern MunichReal Madrid84
André SilvaEintracht FrankfurtRB Leipzig84
Saúl ÑíguezAtlético MadridChelsea82
Denzel DumfriesInternazionaleInternazionale82
Steven BerghuisFeyenoordAjax81
Donyell MalenPSVBorussia Dortmund80
Xherdan ShaqiriLiverpoolLyon79
PaulinhoBragaSporting CP79
Ibrahima KonatéRB LeipzigLiverpool78
Eduardo CamavingaRennesReal Madrid78
Justin KluivertRomaOGC Nice76

EA also released an OTW André Silva SBC and OTW Carmavinga set of objectives today. You can check out all of the Ones to Watch players on our list.