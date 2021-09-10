FIFA signs exclusive deal with 16 Serie A clubs

EA Sports has entered a partnership with 16 Serie A teams which will see them feature exclusively in FIFA 22, the company announced today.

Bologna, Cagliari, Empoli, Fiorentina, Genoa, Hellas Verona, Internazionale, Milan, Napoli, Salernitana, Sampdoria, Sassuolo, Spezia, Torino, Udinese, and Venezia now have their licenses exclusively own by FIFA, meaning these clubs will have authentic team names, crests, kits, and squads throughout FIFA 22.

As part of the partnership, EA Sports will now be the main sponsor of the Italian Supercup. The soccer fans will see the gaming company create content during the season at Coppa Italia, Suppercoppa Italiana, and the Serie A championship games on EA’s digital platforms.

With this deal secured, there are only four teams that won’t be authentically integrated into FIFA 22. Roma, Juventus, Atalanta, and Lazio signed exclusive deals with eFootball, formerly known as Pro Evolution Soccer, prior to EA’s deal with the Serie A. They will still be featured in FIFA 22, albeit with a fictitious name.

“EA SPORTS and Lega Serie A are entering into a multi-year agreement which allows for Serie A clubs to be authentically represented in-game, providing that the rights of those clubs are available and not currently contractually held exclusively by another party,” the official announcement reads. “EA SPORTS is respectful of pre-existing relationships that certain clubs have with third parties, but is equally committed to further growing its presence in Italian football both now and in the future.“

FIFA 22 will launch worldwide later this month on Sept. 27.