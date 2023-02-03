FIFA 23 says Chelsea fans have nothing to worry about, Mykhailo Mudryk is a Future Star

Chelsea did the opposite of a fire sale this January. It was a fierce shopping spree if we’ve ever seen one. The jewel in the Blues’ crown is supposed to be young Ukrainian winger Mykhailo Mudrik. According to FIFA 23, the English club has nothing to worry about.

This conclusion can easily be drawn by looking at the latest FUT promo event in FIFA 23. The previous two weeks were occupied predominantly by Team of the Year content. We can all agree that it’s a bit early for Mudryk to be in that conversation, but he found his place now.

The new FIFA 23 FUT campaign is called Future Stars. As you might guess, the concept here is to highlight some of the brightest footballing talents in the world by giving them enhanced FUT items. Chelsea’s Mykhailo Mudryk is among the best Future Stars in the release.

The 70 million euro signing will pay back his fee tenfold with supreme performances in the future if FIFA 23’s prediction is to come true. Mudryk’s Future Stars card is rated at 90 OVR, the third highest on Future Stars Team 1 behind Manchester City’s Julián Álvarez and Barcelona’s Gavi. Fair to say there’s no shame in trailing a world champion and arguably the best young midfielder on the planet.

Other notable players, rated equal to or lower than Mykhailo Mudryk, are Borussia Dortmund’s Karim Adeyemi, Paris Saint-Germain’s Vitinha, and Manchester United’s Anthony Elanga.

FIFA 23 Future Stars Team 1 player OVR ratings

ST: Julián Álvarez – 92 OVR (Manchester City)

CM: Vitinha – 89 OVR (Paris Saint-Germain)

ST: Karim Adeyemi – 90 OVR (Borussia Dortmund)

CB: Joško Gvardiol – 89 OVR (RB Leipzig)

RWB: Djed Spence – 86 OVR (Stade Rennais)

LM: Mykhailo Mudryk – 90 OVR (Chelsea)

CM: Gavi – 91 OVR (Barcelona)

CAM: Mohammed Kudus – 89 OVR (Ajax Amsterdam)

GK: Diogo Costa – 87 OVR (Porto)

RW: Anthony Elanga – 88 OVR (Manchester United)

CB: Pierre Kalulu – 87 OVR (Milan)

RWB: Wilfried Singo – 86 OVR (Torino)

CB: Marc Guéhi – 88 OVR (Crystal Palace)

LB: Fran García – 85 OVR (Rayo Vallecano)

All Future Stars Team 1 cards are available in FUT packs with immediate effect. A Future Stars mini-release will follow on Sunday, where three more young players will be added to the fray. We expect the second team to be released next Friday, potentially accompanied by yet another mini-release a couple of days later.