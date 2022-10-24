FIFA 23 Ones To Watch: Which players are getting an upgrade?

Find out if your OTW players are being upgraded in FIFA 23.

Ones To Watch was the first FUT promo that launched in FIFA 23, yet it’s far from running its full course. Due to the items’ nature, some of them are still waiting for an upgrade, but there are plenty of cards that already got a boost.

Ones To Watch items are dynamic and can be upgraded long after their original release. There are three ways this could happen:

If the player is awarded a TOTW or POTM item

If the player’s club wins three out of their eight games after the item’s launch

If the player’s nation wins a single game at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

It is a bit early for World Cup upgrades and we’ve seen a single upgrade via In-Form cards so far, courtesy of Erling Haaland. The bulk of the action comes from the club form upgrades, which is what we’re focusing on today.

FIFA 23 OTW player upgrade status

Three wins (Upgrade)

CB: Matthijs De Ligt – 85 OVR (Bayern München and Netherlands)

LW: Steven Bergwijn – 80 OVR (Ajax Amsterdam and Netherlands)

CM: Renato Sanches – 80 OVR (Paris Saint-Germain and Portugal)

ST: Gabriel Jesus – 83 OVR (Arsenal and Brazil)

LM: Sadio Mané – 89 OVR (Bayern München and Senegal)

ST: Robert Lewandowski – 91 OVR (Barcelona and Poland)

CB: Antonio Rüdiger – 87 OVR (Real Madrid and Germany)

CM: Aurélien Tchouaméni – 82 OVR (Real Madrid and France)

ST: Erling Haaland – 89 OVR (Manchester City and Norway)

LW: Raheem Sterling – 87 OVR (Chelsea and England)

CF: Paulo Dybala – 86 OVR (Roma and Argentina)

RW: Ángel di María – 84 OVR (Juventus and Argentina)

CDM: Franck Kessié – 84 OVR (Barcelona and Ivory Coast)

RB: Sergiño Dest – 81 OVR (Milan and United States)

Two wins

ST: Richarlison – 82 OVR (Tottenham Hotspur and Brazil)

ST: Darwin Núñez – 82 OVR (Liverpool and Uruguay)

RW: Antony – 82 OVR (Manchester United and Brazil)

One win

CB: Nico Schlotterbeck – 82 OVR (Borussia Dortmund and Germany)

CM: Corentin Tolisso – 81 OVR (Olympique Lyonnais and France)

Zero wins

CDM: Taylor Adams – 76 OVR (Leeds United and USA)

Those waiting on Premier League OTW cards to be upgraded are walking a tighter rope. All EPL players have three games left to accumulate the necessary win count. Tolisso and Schlotterbeck have one more attempt due to their respective leagues’ match schedules.

The good news is most OTW items are still in with a shout for an upgrade. The only exception is Taylor Adams whose Leeds side need to pull off a miracle for their player to benefit in FIFA 23.