FIFA 21 Update 3.1 lets players disable all music for steaming purposes

You can never be too careful.

Update 3.1 for FIFA 21 has arrived on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One today.

Players have the option to “Disable all Music For Streaming Purposes” in the game’s settings. This option was added after Twitch recently deleted hundreds of videos containing copyrighted music.

FIFA 21 features big-name artists like Dua Lipa, Tame Impala, and Charli XCX on its soundtrack. Streaming with the music on could result in DMCA takedowns, leaving the creator without their content. Twitch’s mass deleting took place on Oct. 20 and the update was already available for PC on Oct. 21, but console players had to wait until today.

This update also included the changes from Title Update 3. It contains several alterations to FIFA Ultimate Team, gameplay, Career Mode, Volta Football, and more.

Ultimate Team received a couple of changes such as players being able to see all owned Position Modifiers when applying a Position Modifier consumable on a selected Player Item, a new shortcut to Transfer Targets on the Squad Transfer Market screen, and a UI indicator to note which kit is selected in Stadium customization Match Kit.

The update also added Hungary, Bulgaria, and Iceland to the Youth Scouting Map in Career mode and brought other changes to VOLTA STADIUM, such as an on-screen indicator while Drop-In matchmaking is in progress and matches with music playing in the background.

Update 3.1 even fixed some issues like players being unable to adjust bids on the Transfer Market after using the compare price option and fixed the “Unable To Setup Match” and “Failed To Join Match” errors.