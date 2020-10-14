FIFA 21 Pro Clubs Error: “The connection to your opponent has been lost” explained

FIFA 21 was fully released on Oct. 6. Fans dived straight into the newest version of Ultimate team that supports co-op gameplay and Pro Clubs that now features more customization features, but it hasn’t been all sunshine and rainbows for the majority of the player base.

Like past releases, the launch period of FIFA 21 was rather painful since the servers weren’t powerful enough to prevent connectivity issues. Considering almost all developers struggle with server-related problems during launches, EA was given the benefit of the doubt, and the devs resolved most of the errors within a week.

There still seems to be lingering issues, though, and most players find themselves unable to join matches due to “The connection to your opponent has been lost” error.

The error message usually appears when players try to play a second consecutive game of Pro Clubs right after finishing one. This process usually allows players to avoid returning to the main menu section of the game, but this error sends them flying back to what they were trying to avoid.

Though the error says there was a connection problem, most players can join a match from the lobby after receiving it, indicating the roots of the issue could be deeper.

How can you fix the “The connection to your opponent has been lost explained” error in FIFA 21 Pro Clubs

The short answer to this is that you can’t. It looks like this is a server-side issue, and EA has already acknowledged the problem on its support forums. The developer’s tone makes it look like even it’s confused on how this error came to be, and EA’s has called all FIFA fans to contribute fixing the issue by submitting video evidence of the error while providing the following information.

What platform are you playing on?

Your PSN ID/Gamertag/Origin ID

Where are you located?

Can you matchmake in other modes like Friendlies?

For now, the only viable fixes you can try out is joining another Pro Clubs match from the lobby after getting kicked out of your current one. We know that it sounds inconvenient, but you should be able to find a new game after a couple of tries.

If that’s doesn’t seem to do the trick for you, you can also give a shot to restarting your game and your router to make sure your connection to EA’s servers are in top shape.