FIFA 20’s newest update nerfs Overload ball side tactic, adds CONMEBOL competitions

The 12th FIFA 20 title update is now available on all platforms.

The new update may change the current FIFA meta since it nerfed the Overload ball side tactic, which has been massively used by pros and Weekend League competitors. Players will have to think twice before using this tactic because it will impact players’ stamina. The same goes for Constant Pressure. These are tactics that you can enable through the controller’s digital pad during the match.

Title Update #12 is now live across all platforms.



Find the full details below including the changes to Overload Ball Side 👇https://t.co/d6LAyP5Ve9 — FIFA Direct Communication (@EAFIFADirect) March 3, 2020

Aside from the nerf, EA Sports had added CONMEBOL competitions as well as some of the newest’s teams stadiums and kits to Career mode and Kick Off. The content will be available in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team (FUT) only on Friday, March 6 at 12pm CT.

EA Sports took advantage of the CONMEBOL Libertadores addition to insert one more icon into FUT, the legendary Boca Juniors’ midfielder Juan Román Riquelme. He’ll be available in FUT packs today at 12pm CT.

Here are the full patch notes.

Gameplay

Increased the impact of the Overload Ball Side D-Pad Tactic on in-game Stamina.

Increased the impact of the Constant Pressure D-Pad Tactic on in-game Stamina in order to match the impact of Overload Ball Side.

General

Added CONMEBOL competitions to Career Mode and Kick Off.

Added the CONMEBOL Libertadores as a standalone competition in the main menu.

Added new stadiums, teams, kits, and presentation packages for CONMEBOL competitions.

FUT

Quick Selling Squad Fitness Items from the Squad Actions menu displayed an incorrect Quick Sell value, and the Item was unable to be Quick Sold.

Player Pick Items were not displaying correctly on the FUT Champions end of match Rank Progression screen.

VOLTA FOOTBALL

Avatars recruited after the Tokyo event in the VOLTA STORY were incorrectly retaining an Attribute increase until VOLTA STORY was exited.

Addressed instances of debug text displaying in the VOLTA SHOP.

Visuals