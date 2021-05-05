EA unveils TOTW 32 in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added Team of the Week (TOTW) 32 to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today.

Every week, EA creates a new version of players who performed well after the leagues’ fixtures or national team matches end. The TOTW 32 cards will replace TOTW 31 today and the cards will remain in packs until a new TOTW is released. You can acquire them through the FUT market or from FUT packs if you’re lucky enough.

It's hardly a surprise to see the last 3 standing in one of Europe's top competitions getting it done on the weekend as well 🙌#TOTW 32 is available now in #FUT. #FIFA21 pic.twitter.com/M3xPT3ZaKT — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) May 5, 2021

The best players in TOTW 32 are a 90-rated Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Arsenal, an 86-rated Hakan Çalhanoglu from Milan, an 86-rated Pizzi Benfica, an 86-rated Kai Havertz from Chelsea, and an 86-rated Andrea Consigli from Sassuolo.

All of these top players, except for Pizz, already have multiple special cards and at least one more TOTW version, while Kai Havertz only has a Ones to Watch version. The most recent cards have a higher rating than the last Inform version by one point, however. The best cards will sell for a high price, but if you pack a low-rated TOTW card, you can quick-sell it and grab almost 10,000 FUT coins.

Here are all of the TOTW 32 cards.

First team

GK: Andrea Consigli 86-rated (Sassuolo)

Andrea Consigli 86-rated (Sassuolo) LB: Jan Boril 82-rated (Slavia Praha)

Jan Boril 82-rated (Slavia Praha) CB: Éder Militão 83-rated (Real Madrid)

Éder Militão 83-rated (Real Madrid) RB: Serge Aurier 85-rated (Tottenham Hotspur)

Serge Aurier 85-rated (Tottenham Hotspur) CM: Pizzi 86-rated (Benfica)

Pizzi 86-rated (Benfica) RM: Felipe Pardo 81-rated (Pachuca)

Felipe Pardo 81-rated (Pachuca) LM: Theo Bongonda 83-rated (Genk)

Theo Bongonda 83-rated (Genk) CAM: Hakan Çalhanoglu 86-rated (Milan)

Hakan Çalhanoglu 86-rated (Milan) RM: Ferrán Torres García 84-rated (Manchester City)

Ferrán Torres García 84-rated (Manchester City) ST: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 90-rated (Arsenal)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 90-rated (Arsenal) ST: Kai Havertz 86-rated (Chelsea)

Bench