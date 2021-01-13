EA Sports unveils TOTW 16 in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added Team of the Week (TOTW) 16 to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today.

Every week, EA creates a new version of players who performed well after the leagues’ fixtures or national team matches end. The TOTW 16 cards will replace TOTW 15 today and the cards will remain in packs until a new TOTW is released. You can acquire them through the FUT market or from FUT packs if you’re lucky enough.

💪🤘🤙: Just a couple of the celebrations of choice from the standout players in the week that was. #TOTW16, now available in #FIFA21. #FUT pic.twitter.com/JU0Nul9kX0 — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) January 13, 2021

The best players in TOTW 16 are an 89-rated version of Antoine Griezmann from Barcelona, a 89-rated version of Keylor Navas from Paris Saint-Germain, an 87-rated version of Daniel Parejo from Villareal, and an 87-rated version of Memphis Depay from Lyon.

Out of the top four players, Navas is the only one who hasn’t received a TOTW card before, but all of the other cards already got a TOTW version last year. The most recent cards have a higher rating than last year’s editions, however. The best cards will sell for a high price, but if you pack a low-rated TOTW card, you can quick-sell it and grab almost 10,000 FUT coins.

Here are all of the TOTW 16 cards.

GK: Keylor Navas 89-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

LB: José Gayà 85-rated (Valencia)

CB: Martin Hinteregger 85-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt)

RB: Danilo da Silva 82-rated (Piemont Calcio)

CM: Daniel Parejo 87-rated (Vilarreal)

CM: Younès Belhanda 82-rated (Galatasaray)

LW: Antoine Griezmann 85-rated (Barcelona)

CAM: Marco Reus 86-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

RM: Achraf Hakimi 86-rated (Real Madrid)

ST: Kevin Volland 86-rated (Monaco)

CF: Memphis Depay 87-rated (Lyon)

