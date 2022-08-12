EA SPORTS is refusing to take Ultimate Team loot boxes out of final its FIFA release

“Giving players the choice to spend if they want to is fair.”

As seems to be commonplace for EA titles in recent years, the developer can confirm that the upcoming sequel FIFA 23 will contain loot boxes once again, despite the issues that they caused its predecessor.

Speaking to Eurogamer, not only did EA SPORTS confirm that they will be back, but they doubled down defending the practice as something players love.

“We wholeheartedly believe that Ultimate Team and FUT Packs, which have been part of the game for more than a decade, are a part of FIFA that players love—fans love that the game reflects the real-world excitement and strategy of building and managing a squad,” the statement that EA shared with Eurogamer says. “Giving players the choice to spend if they want to is fair.”

EA explained that spending money on these loot boxes is optional and they would not encourage doing so instead of earning rewards by playing. They also claim most FUT Packs opened in FIFA 22 were earned instead of bought.

Image via EA SPORTS

In Europe, loot boxes have led to court action which saw an $11 million dollar fine issued against EA, but it was overturned in the appeals court as they determined FUT Packs were not games of chance and therefore did not require licensing. While no action has been taken yet, the UK previously issued a warning to publishers that it will introduce legislation regarding loot boxes if they can’t ensure protection for younger players who might engage in “spending sprees online without parental consent”.

FIFA 23 will be the last game under EA’s banner before a change to EA Sports FC.