EA reveals second What If team in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports revealed the second team of the What If promotion in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today. Players can get an additional one-time +2 upgrade if their respective team actually does the what-if requirements.

Attackers and midfielders get the boost if the player’s club scores at least six total goals in their next five domestic league matches. Defenders and goalkeepers, on the other hand, will be upgraded if the player’s club keeps at least one clean sheet over their next five domestic league matches.

The race to 6 team goals in 5 domestic league matches or a clean sheet over their next 5 is on 🏁 #FUT 'What If' Team 2 is now live in #FIFA21: https://t.co/r4FhInhfE0 pic.twitter.com/Ir0Oojvl8r — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) March 5, 2021

The What If team one was released last week on Feb. 26 with players such as N’Golo Kanté, Jadon Sancho, Papu Gómez, and Kevin Mbabu. The tracking for team two starts today for all of the participating players.

Here are the What If team two players who can receive the +2 upgrade:

89-rated Dries Mertens from Napoli -Serie A (Attacker)

88-rated Lucas Leiva from Lazio – Serie A (Midfielder)

87-rated Sergio Reguilón from Tottenham – PL (Defender)

87-rated Richarlison de Andrade from Everton – PL (Attacker)

86-rated Pepe from Porto – Liga NOS (Defender)

86-rated Vincenzo Grifo from SC Freiburg – Bundesliga (Midfielder)

87-rated Ricardo Pereira from Leicester City – PL (Defender)

85-rated Krépin Diatta from Monaco – Ligue 1 (Midfielder)

86-rated Daniel Wass from Valencia – LaLiga (Midfielder)

88-rated José Luis Morales from Levante UD – LaLiga (Attacker)

86-rated Florian Thauvin from Marseille – Ligue 1 (Midfielder)

Cristiano Tello from Real Betis was also added as an SBC and Mattéo Guendouzi from Hertha Berlim is an objective player. A second team and other SBC players are expected to be released in the future.

Team of the Week (TOTW), Man of the Match, and other individual performance-based special items won’t impact the What If cards. And if a player is no longer on the roster of the club their item is released for, they won’t be eligible to receive any future additional upgrades.