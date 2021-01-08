EA reveals Headliners Team 2 in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

There are some high-pace players this week.

EA Sports released the second Headliners Team promotion in FIFA 21 today. There are 11 cards in total and they’ll be available for only one week.

The Headliners promotion will release upgraded players based on individual and team performances throughout the 2020-21 season with the possibility of an additional +2 upgrade if their team wins four matches in a row.

#Headliners Team 2 is here 🙌



More special unique dynamic player items that are permanently upgraded with the potential for additional upgrades based on individual *and* team performances throughout the 2020/21 season https://t.co/YiB3Be9znH#FIFA21 #FUT pic.twitter.com/S4AxsKS5ju — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) January 8, 2021

The best players from Headliners Team 2 are a 92-rated version of Karim Benzema from Real Madrid, an 89-rated version of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund, an 89-rated version of Heung-Min Son from Tottenham, and an 87-rated version of Theo Hernandez from Milan.

This week’s Headliners team is much better than Team 1 considering the high-rated cards in general and some absurd stats, such as the 99 and 98-rated Pace, one of the meta-gaming skills of FIFA 21, from Hirving Lozano and Theo Hernádez.

Here are all of the Headliners Team 2 cards:

