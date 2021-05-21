EA releases Seria A TOTS team in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

This week's TOTS brings the best from Italy.

EA Sports added the Seria A Team of the Season (TOTS) to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today.

The team has 15 players in total. The highest-rated players include 98-rated Cristiano Ronaldo from Piemonte Calcio, 96-rated Romaelu Lukaku from Internazionale, 95-rated Dries Mertens from Napoli, and 94-rated Lorenzo Insigne from Napoli.

This is equivalent to the Bundesliga TOTS team released last week and will be replacing it for this week. Almost all of the cards are incredible players. The official Series A TOTS team’s highest-rated player is 98-rated Cristiano Ronaldo, while the lowest is 88-rated Domenico Berardi, which is still a great card. You can now get one of these 15 players in FUT packs for a limited time.

Here are all the Serie A TOTS players who were added to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today.

Gianluigi Donnarumma 91-rated (Milan) LB: Theo Hernández 92-rated (Milan)

Stefan de Vrij 92-rated (Internazionale) CB: Cristian Romero 90-rated (Atalanta)

Milan Škriniar 89-rated (Internazionale) RB: Juan Cuadrado 91-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Lorenzo Insigne 94-rated (Napoli) RM: Domenico Berardi 88-rated (Sassuolo)

Rodrigo De Paul 93-rated (Udinese) CDM: Franck Kessié 93-rated (Milan)

Dries Mertens 95-rated (Napoli) ST: Luis Muriel 93-rated (Atalanta)

Cristiano Ronaldo 98-rated (Piemonte Calcio) ST: Romaelu Lukaku 96-rated (Internazionale)

EA also added 92-rated TOTS Lozano SBC, TOTS Barella’s objectives, and TOTS Moments Caicedo’s objectives today. Players can expect several SBCs and objectives to be released every week until the end of the promotion.