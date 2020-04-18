EA pivots to FIFA 20 FUT Team of the Season So Far during coronavirus pandemic

Sports are on-hold across the board due to the coronavirus pandemic. These delays and cancellations don’t just impact traditional games, however, but also the video games that are made to capture them like FIFA 20.

And as EA continues to create content for the uber-popular sporting simulation game, the developers have had to pivot from their usual road map and create a new type of label in giving FIFA Ultimate Team players a Team of the Season So Far.

The TOTSSF, as it is being labeled, is the replacement for the usual Team of the Season promo event that EA churns out yearly at the end of the FIFA regular season. These promo cards represent the players who earned awards and recognition as the best players of the year, leading to special cards with increased stats being released.

FUT heavily promotes this lineup every year, and it is one of the most popular releases due to the quality of the players included. But this year, it will look a bit different.

“Team of the Season (TOTS) is one of the most anticipated events of the FUT calendar,” EA said in a blog post. “While both football and the world at large find themselves in unprecedented times, Team of the Season So Far is the chance to celebrate the best players in each league so far this season. The same special high-rated TOTS items players look forward to at this time each year, while we wait eagerly until football returns.”

TOTSSF will take into account all of the performances recorded prior to the coronavirus bringing FIFA competition to a halt and creates a list of the best players prior to the season’s conclusion.

TOTSSF will also be the only version of the Team of the Season promotion released for FIFA 20, even if the league does return to action at some point this year to finish the season. EA will instead have the remainder of the suspended season be represented by Team of the Week, Man of The Match, and other separate collections.

This plan matches other changes made to the FUT formula, such as EA replacing Team of the Week with a different version of the promo that focuses on top moments during the league’s suspension. Players can vote for community choice cards in the TOTSSF promo by following the right links from the EA Sports FIFA Twitter page before April 20.