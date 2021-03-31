EA introduces TOTW 27 to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

The star of the week is an 89-rated Aubameyang.

EA Sports introduced Team of the Week (TOTW) 27 to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today.

Every week, EA creates a new version of players who performed well after the leagues’ fixtures or national team matches end. The TOTW 27 cards will replace TOTW 26 today and the cards will remain in packs until a new TOTW is released. You can acquire them through the FUT market or from FUT packs if you’re lucky enough.

The best players in TOTW 27 are a 92-rated Joshua Kimmich from Bayern Munich, an 89-rated Giorgio Chiellini from Juventus, an 89-rated Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Arsenal, an 87-rated Tomáš Souček and West Ham United, and an 84-rated Alphonso Davies from Bayern Munich.

All of these top players already have multiple special cards and at least one more TOTW version, except for Alphonso Davies, who only has a TOTY and an RTTF version. The most recent cards have a higher rating than the last Inform version by one point, however. The best cards will sell for a high price, but if you pack a low-rated TOTW card, you can quick-sell it and grab almost 10,000 FUT coins.

Here are all of the TOTW 27 cards.

First team

GK: Martin Dúbravka 85-rated (Newcastle United)

Martin Dúbravka 85-rated (Newcastle United) CB: Çağlar Söyüncü 85-rated (Leicester City)

Çağlar Söyüncü 85-rated (Leicester City) CB: Giorgio Chiellini 89-rated (Juventus)

Giorgio Chiellini 89-rated (Juventus) RB: Mário Fernandes 84-rated (CSKA Moscow)

Mário Fernandes 84-rated (CSKA Moscow) CDM: Joshua Kimmich 92-rated (Bayern Munich)

Joshua Kimmich 92-rated (Bayern Munich) CM: Tomáš Souček 87-rated (West Ham United)

Tomáš Souček 87-rated (West Ham United) LW: Alphonso Davies 84-rated (Bayern Munich)

Alphonso Davies 84-rated (Bayern Munich) CAM: Xherdan Shaqiri 84-rated (Liverpool)

Xherdan Shaqiri 84-rated (Liverpool) RW: Ousmane Dembélé 85-rated (Barcelona)

Ousmane Dembélé 85-rated (Barcelona) ST: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 89-rated (Arsenal)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 89-rated (Arsenal) ST: Burak Yılmaz 82-rated (Lille)

Bench

GK: Wayne Hennessey 81-rated (Crystal Palace)

Wayne Hennessey 81-rated (Crystal Palace) RB: Serge Aurier 83-rated (Tottenham Hotspur)

Serge Aurier 83-rated (Tottenham Hotspur) LM: Gerson Rodrigues 76-rated (Dynamo Kyiv)

Gerson Rodrigues 76-rated (Dynamo Kyiv) LM: Craig Noone 76-rated (Melbourne City)

Craig Noone 76-rated (Melbourne City) CM: Sebastian Lletget 78-rated (LA Galaxy)

Sebastian Lletget 78-rated (LA Galaxy) CDM: Sergi Darder 81-rated (Espanyol)

Sergi Darder 81-rated (Espanyol) CAM: Mohammed Kudus 84-rated (Ajax)

Mohammed Kudus 84-rated (Ajax) CAM: Stevan Jovetić 81-rated (Mônaco)

Stevan Jovetić 81-rated (Mônaco) LW: Mikkel Damsgaard 79-rated (Sampdoria)

Mikkel Damsgaard 79-rated (Sampdoria) ST: Teemu Pukki 81-rated (Norwich City)

Teemu Pukki 81-rated (Norwich City) ST: Jonson Clarke-Harris 81-rated (Peterborough United)

Jonson Clarke-Harris 81-rated (Peterborough United) ST: Sasa Kalajdzic 76-rated (VfB Stuttgart)

