EA FC 24 RTTF tracker: Road to the Final upgrades, explained

Road to the Final is back for another year in EA FC 24, featuring a new set of cards that can earn upgrades based on their club’s performance in the Champions League, Women’s Champions League, Europa League, or Conference League.

Recommended Videos

It’s hard to get excited for a promo after Team of the Year just delivered a batch of cards that won’t be topped for the rest of EA FC 24‘s life cycle. If you were lucky enough to pull a blue card in packs, your team is set for the rest of the year. But for everyone else, all eyes turn to Road to the Final and the pursuit of a must-use player.

The RTTF promo doesn’t quite have the same heavy hitters as the TOTY promo, but these cards have the potential to become truly special if they get every upgrade throughout the season.

EA FC 24 RTTF Upgrade tracker

Player Name Base Rating Win/draw first game Or qualify R16 Qualify for Quarterfinals Qualify for Semifinals Qualify for Final Win Final Rafael Leao 91 — — — — — Gabriel Jesus 90 — — — — — Lautaro Martinez 91 — — — — — Pedri 90 — — — — — Joshua Kimmich 90 — — — — — Toni Kroos 90 — — — — — Guro Reiten 89 — — — — — Ansu Fati 89 — — — — — Romelu Lukaku 89 — — — — — Gianluigi Donnarumma 89 — — — — — Lindsey Horan 89 — — — — — Darwin Nunez 88 — — — — — Niklas Sule 88 — — — — — Xavi Simons 87 — — — — — Jose Maria Gimenez 87 — — — — — Mikel Merino 87 — — — — — Josko Gvardiol 87 — — — — — Andre Franck Zambo Anguissa 87 — — — — — Galeno 86 — — — — — Elisa De Almeida 86 — — — — — Nathan Tella 86 — — — — — Leon Bailey 86 — — — — — David Neres 86 — — — — — Oliver Boscagli 86 — — — — — Matteo Guendouzi 86 — — — — — Kevin Diks 86 — — — — — Emerson 86 — — — — — Nicolas Gonzalez 86 — — — — —

EA FC 24 RTTF upgrades, explained

These are the RTTF requirements for the Champions League, Europa League, Women’s Champions League cards, and Conference League upgrades: