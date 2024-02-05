EA FC 24 RTTF tracker: Road to the Final upgrades, explained

Road to the Final is back for another year in EA FC 24, featuring a new set of cards that can earn upgrades based on their club’s performance in the Champions League, Women’s Champions League, Europa League, or Conference League.
It’s hard to get excited for a promo after Team of the Year just delivered a batch of cards that won’t be topped for the rest of EA FC 24‘s life cycle. If you were lucky enough to pull a blue card in packs, your team is set for the rest of the year. But for everyone else, all eyes turn to Road to the Final and the pursuit of a must-use player.
The RTTF promo doesn’t quite have the same heavy hitters as the TOTY promo, but these cards have the potential to become truly special if they get every upgrade throughout the season.
EA FC 24 RTTF Upgrade tracker
|Player Name
|Base Rating
|Win/draw first game Or qualify R16
|Qualify for Quarterfinals
|Qualify for Semifinals
|Qualify for Final
|Win Final
|Rafael Leao
|91
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Gabriel Jesus
|90
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Lautaro Martinez
|91
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Pedri
|90
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Joshua Kimmich
|90
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Toni Kroos
|90
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Guro Reiten
|89
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Ansu Fati
|89
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Romelu Lukaku
|89
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Gianluigi Donnarumma
|89
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Lindsey Horan
|89
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Darwin Nunez
|88
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Niklas Sule
|88
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Xavi Simons
|87
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Jose Maria Gimenez
|87
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Mikel Merino
|87
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Josko Gvardiol
|87
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Andre Franck Zambo Anguissa
|87
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Galeno
|86
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Elisa De Almeida
|86
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Nathan Tella
|86
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Leon Bailey
|86
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|David Neres
|86
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Oliver Boscagli
|86
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Matteo Guendouzi
|86
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Kevin Diks
|86
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Emerson
|86
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Nicolas Gonzalez
|86
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
EA FC 24 RTTF upgrades, explained
These are the RTTF requirements for the Champions League, Europa League, Women’s Champions League cards, and Conference League upgrades:
- Win or draw the first Round of 16 game: +1 IF upgrade
- Qualify for the Round of 16 (Europa League + Conference League): +1 IF upgrade
- Qualify for the Quarter Finals: +1 IF upgrade
- Qualify for the Semi-Finals: +1 IF upgrade
- Qualify for the Finals: +1 PlayStyle+
- Win the Final: +1 IF upgrade and 5* SM + 5* Weak Foot upgrade