It took less than a week: EA buffs FIFA 23 dribbling with first Live Tuning update

Right after we got a taste of the FIFA 23 early access on Sept. 27, we came to the conclusion that FIFA 23 is realistic, and fun because of it. We also expressed our fears that it’s a state of play that probably won’t last. Less than a week after FIFA 23’s worldwide release on Sept. 30, these fears are realized. EA has buffed FIFA 23 dribbling via Live Tuning.

EA has added its new Live Tuning update mechanic for the first time in FIFA 23. It’s not an outright Title Update, the actual FIFA patches, but it does change several gameplay features at once, so it’s not a Title Update by name only.

This FIFA 23 Live Tuning adjusts penalties and dribbling, making the former more difficult to execute, and the latter going in the opposite direction. The third change decreases referees’ tendency to call fouls for “arm-related collisions” and increases their tendency to award yellow cards for fouls committed by Hard Slide Tackles.

Dribbling is the main story here. In our comment on FIFA 23’s realistic feel, we stressed how that’s due to the slower, even clunkier gameplay, and how it probably won’t last for long. This FIFA 23 Live Tuning note makes sure that prediction becomes a reality: “Increased Technical Dribbling animation speed for lower rated dribblers.”

In translation, this change will make dribbling with players that shouldn’t be great dribblers faster, easier, and more efficient, i.e. less realistic. It’s most likely the first of many upcoming gameplay changes that would speed up FIFA 23, a process we’ve seen time and time again with previous titles in the series.

We’re looking much more favorably on the penalty nerf: “Reduced the accuracy of Penalty Kicks taken when the Composure Ring is yellow or red.”

The penalty, pun intended, for missing out on a green release was much too small and made missing a spot kick next to impossible. Considering how easy it still is to hit green, we’re not completely against even more sanctions in this department in the future.

What needs to happen sooner than later is a nerf to trivela shots. They are a ton of fun, no denying that, but when we have a competitive online element, balancing needs to be addressed. Trivela shots are acknowledged by the community as the outstanding overpowered mechanic in FIFA 23 and many were left baffled that they haven’t been tackled by this Live Tuning.