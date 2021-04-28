EA adds TOTW 31 to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added Team of the Week (TOTW) 31 to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today.

Every week, EA creates a new version of players who performed well after the leagues’ fixtures or national team matches end. The TOTW 31 cards will replace TOTW 30 today and the cards will remain in packs until a new TOTW is released. You can acquire them through the FUT market or from FUT packs if you’re lucky enough.

The best from the week that was in club football. #TOTW 31: Now live in #FIFA21.#FUT pic.twitter.com/F8d1J4zDx8 — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) April 28, 2021

The best players in TOTW 31 are a 90-rated Antoine Griezmann from Barcelona, an 87-rated Presnel Kimpembe from Paris Saint-Germain, an 86-rated Martin Dúbravka from Real Madrid, an 86-rated Alex Sandro from Piemonte Calcio, and an 85-rated Oscar from Shanghai SIPG.

All of these top players already have multiple special cards and at least one more TOTW version. The most recent cards have a higher rating than the last Inform version by one point, however. The best cards will sell for a high price, but if you pack a low-rated TOTW card, you can quick-sell it and grab almost 10,000 FUT coins.

Here are all of the TOTW 31 cards.

First team

GK: Martin Dúbravka 86-rated (Real Madrid)

Martin Dúbravka 86-rated (Real Madrid) LB: Alex Sandro 86-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Alex Sandro 86-rated (Piemonte Calcio) CB: Presnel Kimpembe 87-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

Presnel Kimpembe 87-rated (Paris Saint-Germain) CB: Moussa Niakhaté 84-rated (Mainz 05)

Moussa Niakhaté 84-rated (Mainz 05) CM: Alexis Claude Maurice 84-rated (Nice)

Alexis Claude Maurice 84-rated (Nice) CM: Rodrigo De Paul 86-rated (Udinese)

Rodrigo De Paul 86-rated (Udinese) LF: Oscar 85-rated (Shanghai SIPG)

Oscar 85-rated (Shanghai SIPG) CAM: Davy Klaassen 84-rated (Ajax)

Davy Klaassen 84-rated (Ajax) RF: Ruslan Malinovskyi 84-rated (Atalanta)

Ruslan Malinovskyi 84-rated (Atalanta) ST: Antoine Griezmann 90-rated (Barcelona)

Antoine Griezmann 90-rated (Barcelona) ST: Dimitri Payet 84-rated (Olympique de Marseille)

Bench