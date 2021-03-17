EA adds TOTW 25 to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports introduced Team of the Week (TOTW) 25 to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today.

Every week, EA creates a new version of players who performed well after the leagues’ fixtures or national team matches end. The TOTW 25 cards will replace TOTW 24 today and the cards will remain in packs until a new TOTW is released. You can acquire them through the FUT market or from FUT packs if you’re lucky enough.

The best players in TOTW 25 are a 93-rated version of Kevin De Bruyne from Manchester City, an 89-rated version of Lautaro Martínez from Internazionale, an 89-rated version of Thomas Müller from Bayern Munich, and an 86-rated version of Jesús Navas from Sevilla.

All of these top players already have multiple special versions. Martínez, for example, has three Inform cards from previous TOTWs, while Navas has a FUT Freeze and a TOT Honorable card. The most recent cards have a higher rating than the last version by one point, however. The best cards will sell for a high price, but if you pack a low-rated TOTW card, you can quick-sell it and grab almost 10,000 FUT coins.

Here are all of the TOTW 25 cards.

First team

GK: Rafał Gikiewicz 84-rated (FC Augsburg)

LB: Kieran Tierney 84-rated (Arsenal)

CB: José Fonte 86-rated (Lille)

CB: Jesús Navas 86-rated (Sevilla)

CM: Kevin De Bruyne 93-rated (Manchester City)

CM: Teun Koopmeiners 86-rated (AZ Alkmaar)

ST: Bafétimbi Gomis 85-rated (Al-Hilal)

CAM: Thomas Müller 89-rated (Bayern Munich)

CF: Diogo Jota 85-rated (Liverpool)

ST: Lautaro Martínez 89-rated (Internazionale)

ST: Wout Weghorst 86-rated (VfL Wolfsburg)

