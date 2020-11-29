EA adds 5 more Record Breaker cards into FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

These cards will be in packs until Tuesday, Dec. 1.

EA Sports has introduced today five new Record Breaker cards in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

The Record Breaker promo consists in creating a special version of players who broke a record in soccer. The five cards are a 91-rated Virgil van Dijk from Liverpool, an 88-rated Jamie Vardy from Leicester City, an 87-rated Gianluigi Donnarumma from Milan, an 87-rated Cesc Fàbregas from AS Monaco, and an 87-rated Carlos Vela from Los Angeles FC. All these Record Breaker cards will remain in FUT packs until Tuesday, Dec. 1 alongside the Record Breaker cards that were added on last Friday.

Joining Friday's 5 Record Breakers we've got 5 more available in packs now until Tuesday at 6 p.m. GMT: https://t.co/BRRQG9ZD0U pic.twitter.com/xmcpjjzLip — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) November 29, 2020

Van Dijk was the player with most passes in the Premier League’s 2019-20 season. Vardy became the oldest player ever to win the Golden Boot award in 2020. Donnarumma was the youngest goalkeeper to play for Italy’s national team in 2016, while Fàbregas was the quickest player to have done 100 assists in the Premier League. In 2019, Vela scored the most goals in a single MLS season.

All these cards can be a strong asset to your Ultimate Team club, specially Record Breaker van Dijk, who’s already costing more than 1.5 million FUT coins on both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

If you want to increase your chances to pack one of these Record Breaker cards, you can complete the Flash squad-building challenges (SBCs) that EA has been releasing since the Black Friday started.