CSL TOTS now live in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

There are 11 new players from the Chinese Super League available through FUT packs.

EA Sports introduced the Chinese Super League (CSL) Team of the Season (TOTS) team to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today.

The team has 11 players in total. The highest-rated players include 92-rated Romain Alessandrini from Qingdao Huanghai, 92-rated Cédric Bakambu from Qingdao Huanghai, 91-rated Oscar Emboaba from Shanghai SIPG, and 90-rated Marcos “Marcão” Alves from Hebei CFFC.

This team is a part of the minor leagues being released by EA when compared to the previous LaLiga and Bundesliga TOTS teams, but it still has great players either way. This week’s highest-rated player is a 92-rated Alessandrini, while the lowest is an 85-rated Liu Dianzuo, which isn’t a bad card. The CSL TOTS team will replace last week’s Portuguese Liga NOS team, so you can now get one of these 11 players in FUT packs for a limited time.

Here are all of the CSL TOTS players who were added to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today.

GK: Dianzuo Liu 85-rated (Guangzhou)

Dianzuo Liu 85-rated (Guangzhou) LB: Shenchao Wang 86-rated (Shanghai SIPG)

Shenchao Wang 86-rated (Shanghai SIPG) CB: Stoppila Sunzu 87-rated (Shijiazhuang)

Stoppila Sunzu 87-rated (Shijiazhuang) CB: Samir Memiševic 88-rated (Hebei CFFC)

Samir Memiševic 88-rated (Hebei CFFC) CDM: Moisés Magalhães 89-rated (Shandong Luneng)

Moisés Magalhães 89-rated (Shandong Luneng) CAM: Oscar Emboaba 91-rated (Shanghai SIPG)

Oscar Emboaba 91-rated (Shanghai SIPG) CAM: Adrian Mierzejewski 88-rated (Shanghai Shenhua)

Adrian Mierzejewski 88-rated (Shanghai Shenhua) CAM: Jonathan Viera Ramos 89-rated (Beijing Guoan)

Jonathan Viera Ramos 89-rated (Beijing Guoan) RM: Romain Alessandrini 92-rated (Qingdao Huanghai)

Romain Alessandrini 92-rated (Qingdao Huanghai) ST: Cédric Bakambu 91-rated (Beijing Guoan)

Cédric Bakambu 91-rated (Beijing Guoan) ST: Marcão Amaral 90-rated (Hebei CFFC)

EA also added a 91-rated TOTS Fellaini SBC and a 90-rated TOTS Antony dos Santos objectives today from the CSL. Players can expect several SBCs and objectives to be released every week until the end of the promotion.