Cristiano Ronaldo, Salah, and 4 more in race for Premier League POTM in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

EA Sports opened the voting for the Premier League Player of the Month (POTM) of September in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team today.

The list consists of Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), João Cancelo (Manchester City), Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea), Allan Saint-Maximin (Newcastle United), and Ismaïla Sarr (Watford). These players performed well in league fixtures during September and the fan’s favorite will receive an exclusive POTM card in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team with upgraded stats, that’s obtainable by completing a squad-building challenge (SBC).

The POTM votings historically favor attackers from popular clubs, so Cristiano Ronaldo and Salah are the two heavy favorites to win it. The Portuguese star scored two goals against Newcastle United in his debut and one against West Ham United, while Salah scored one goal against Leeds United, Crystal Palace, and Brentford.

Although Cristiano Ronaldo undoubtedly deserves to be in the race, many FIFA players don’t want him to win a POTM card this early in the game cycle. The ones that can afford to complete the SBC and use an upgraded version of CR7 would have too much of an advantage against players who have a squad full of cheap options.

It’s unclear when the September voting will end and when the winner will receive a POTM card. Michail Antonio won the voting for August’s POTM and his special card still hasn’t been added to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, probably because the game will only be available for every player tomorrow, Oct. 1.