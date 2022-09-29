Choosing the best camera setting in FIFA 23 can be a little overwhelming considering there are 10 different camera views you can even adjust the height and zoom.

We won’t focus on the differences between the camera views or how to change the camera settings in this article. Instead, we’ll define which camera settings are best for FIFA 23 casual and competitive players.

The best choice might depend on your gameplay style. You have to consider if you prefer dribbling more than passing, for example. In that case, you can apply a short-range camera view since you don’t have to see as much of the field to locate the players you’ll want to pass the ball to.

Best camera settings for FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

For casual players, change the Single Player Camera and Multiplayer Camera to the Co-Op option, set the Camera Settings to Custom, move the height bar to 20, and leave zoom at zero. This option will show a lot of the field and players.

Another option is going with the Tele Broadcast camera view, which is much closer to the players and shows less of the field in general. Set the height to 17 and leave zoom at zero. We recommend leaving the height between 12 and 17.

If you play competitive or aspire to, you can apply the same camera views but switch the height and zoom settings. If you go with the Tele Broadcast view, leave the height at 10 and zoom at zero. And if you choose Co-Op, put the height at 17 and zoom at three.

Even though the FIFA community tends to use these camera settings, they might not work for you, so we encourage players to test out different settings until they find the best ones for them.