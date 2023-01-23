This is not a prediction: All FIFA 23 TOTY Icons Team 2 players confirmed

EA is making sure the FIFA 23 Team of the Year remains in players’ memories for a long while. The original 11 selections for the FIFA 23 TOTY would have been enough to attract the interest of every FUT player without any add-ons, but the developer made sure to pour a cup of sugar on top.

There are two side dishes to the Team of the Year starting 11. One is the so-called 12th man, which will be voted on by fans. Voters will decide who among Erling Haaland, Federico Valverde, and João Cancelo will join the other 11 TOTY selections. The other dish is even juicier and comes by the name of TOTY Icons.

These TOTY Icon items are given to retired players, who “would have earned their place in the Team of the Year.” EA released the first TOTY Icons team, the first half of this promo within a promo, shortly after the announcement of the actual Team of the Year.

The six players who entered FUT packs on Friday, Jan. 20 were Nemanja Vidić, Javier Zanetti, Andrea Pirlo, David Beckham, Robert Pirés, and Ruud Gullit, with Hugo Sánchez coming in as an SBC.

As EA dubbed the release Team 1, we all know that a Team 2 is coming. It’s rare that we get to know for sure who the players in an upcoming FUT release are days in advance, but that’s exactly what’s happening here. Forget about predictions, EA was kind enough to provide us with confirmed information.

Which players will be on FIFA 23 TOTY Icons Team 2?

The seven players on TOTY Icons Team 2 will be:

Edwin van der Sar

Alessandro Nesta

Ashley Cole

Claude Makélélé

Xabi Alonso

Ronaldinho

Gerd Müller

As with the first release, six of these players will be given regular TOTY Icons items to be included in FUT packs, and one will be obtainable via an SBC. We do not know for sure who will be picked to act as an SBC reward. Based on the choice of Sánchez for Team 1, we would place our money on Müller as Team 2’s Squad Building Challenge. All other TOTY Icons can be considered modern, while Sánchez and Müller are considerably more old school, so if the trend continues, we’ll see the Gerd Müller SBC materialize soon enough.

FIFA 23 TOTY Icons Team 2 will be released later this week, most likely on Friday, Jan. 27.