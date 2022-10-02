All FIFA 23 FUT Star Gallery Rewards

There are lots of ways to enjoy FIFA 23. Though some game modes are clear winners when it comes to popularity, EA adds new ones to increase the level of variety in the game.

FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT) moments is a new addition to the franchise, allowing players to take on various pre-designed challenges. These in-game scenarios aim to help players sharpen their skills while unlocking rewards, Stars.

You can use FUT Stars to purchase packs and other items in the Star Gallery.

All FUT Moments Star Gallery rewards in FIFA 23

The rewards in the Star Gallery are separated into two categories, Browse and Seasonal. While the available Browse section will offer the same rewards throughout the year, Seasonal rewards will rotate out periodically, so players will always have different rewards to unlock with their Stars.

Browse menu FUT Moments Star Gallery rewards in FIFA 23

Gold Pack — Contains 12 Items, one Rare — 12 FUT Stars

— Contains 12 Items, one Rare — 12 FUT Stars Premium Gold Pack — Contains 12 Items, three Rares — 16 FUT Stars

Seasonal FUT Moments Star Gallery rewards in FIFA 23