All FIFA 23 FUT Star Gallery Rewards

There are lots of ways to enjoy FIFA 23. Though some game modes are clear winners when it comes to popularity, EA adds new ones to increase the level of variety in the game.
FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT) moments is a new addition to the franchise, allowing players to take on various pre-designed challenges. These in-game scenarios aim to help players sharpen their skills while unlocking rewards, Stars.
You can use FUT Stars to purchase packs and other items in the Star Gallery.
All FUT Moments Star Gallery rewards in FIFA 23
The rewards in the Star Gallery are separated into two categories, Browse and Seasonal. While the available Browse section will offer the same rewards throughout the year, Seasonal rewards will rotate out periodically, so players will always have different rewards to unlock with their Stars.
Browse menu FUT Moments Star Gallery rewards in FIFA 23
- Gold Pack — Contains 12 Items, one Rare — 12 FUT Stars
- Premium Gold Pack — Contains 12 Items, three Rares — 16 FUT Stars
Seasonal FUT Moments Star Gallery rewards in FIFA 23
- A 81-83 Rated Rare Players Pack (One Rare Player with 81-83 OVR) — 40 FUT Stars
- A Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack (24 Gold Players, seven Rares) — 64 FUT Stars
- A Welcome Pack (12 Gold Items, three Rare) — Three FUT Stars each
- Three Gold Contracts Packs (Four Contracts) — Three FUT Stars each
- Three Gold Players Packs (12 Players, one Rare) — 20 FUT Stars each
- Three copies of Kylian Mbappe (Loan) — Zero FUT Stars each
- Three Rare Consumables Packs (12 Consumables, all Rare) — 24 FUT Stars each
- Three Ultimate Draft Token Pack (A Draft Token) — 24 FUT Stars each
- Coach Beard Manager Item — Four FUT Stars
- Ted Lasso Manager Item — Four FUT Stars