All eyes away from the World Cup: EA unleash the Best of Team of the Week into FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

While all eyes are on the World Cup in Qatar, EA dropped an unrelated bombshell on FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. The Best of Team of the Week items are now available in FUT—and as you might expect by this release’s title, they are some of the best cards in the entire game.

In the last week or so, EA has shifted its focus toward the World Cup, and so has every football fan on the globe. The publisher has not forgotten about club football, though, and released arguably the best content of the FUT season so far with Best of Team of the Week.

As the name suggests, this is a compilation of the best TOTW items that have been released in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team prior to the World Cup. Some of the best players in the world got themselves an In-Form FIFA 23 item earlier in the season and now they are back to wreak havoc again.

There are 14 players in total on the Best of Team of the Week roster, with OVR ratings varying from 84 to 92. The stars of the show come courtesy of the English Premier League. Kevin De Bruyne and Mohamed Salah share the top rating, but while the Liverpool player is alone on the list, De Bruyne is not. João Cancelo and Erling Haaland add to the large Manchester City brigade, both rated at 89 OVR.

The rest of the players come from the Spanish La Liga, Italian Serie A, German Bundesliga, and French Ligue 1. The highlight there is definitely Neymar, who is given a CAM item with a 90 OVR rating.

All players on the FIFA 23 Best of the Team of the Week

CM: Kevin De Bruyne – 92 OVR (Manchester City)

RW: Mohamed Salah – 92 OVR (Liverpool)

CAM: Neymar – 90 OVR (Paris Saint-Germain)

CM: Toni Kroos – 90 OVR (Real Madrid)

LB: João Cancelo – 89 OVR (Manchester City)

ST: Erling Haaland – 89 OVR (Manchester City)

GK: Kevin Trapp – 88 OVR (Eintracht Frankfurt)

CM: Nicloló Barella – 87 OVR (Inter Milan)

ST: Wissam Ben Yedder – 86 OVR (AS Monaco)

CB: Fikayo Tomori – 86 OVR (AC Milan)

RW: Federico Valverde – 86 OVR (Real Madrid)

LB: Theo Hernandez – 86 OVR (AC Milan)

RW: Ousmane Dembélé – 85 OVR (Barcelona)

LW: Hirving Lozano – 84 OVR (Napoli)

There are no bad FUT items on the Best of Team of the Week, just less good ones. It’s all up to your luck now whether you end up with Neymar, Haaland, or Trapp.