All Division Rivals rewards in FIFA 22

The next step in the FIFA franchise is finally here, and players are slowly streaming into FIFA 22 from last year’s title. This means that players will once again need to assemble their squad from scratch.
After assembling your team with players from packs and the market, it’s only natural for players to improve their skill versus other players and the Division Rivals is the perfect mode to do that. Based on your rank, you’ll get to play against players from similar skill tiers, meaning the matches will be more competitive and balanced. Depending on how players perform throughout a week, they’ll be eligible for various rewards.
Not only you’ll get to beat more opponents by improving at FIFA 22, you’ll also be able to receive more rewards. If you’ve been wondering what is waiting for you in the upper divisions, here are all the Division Rivals rewards in FIFA 22.
- Division 10
- One Gold Pack – (Untradeable)
- Rank four
- Two Premium Gold Packs
- 1,000 Coins
- Rank three
- Option one: 15,000 Coins
- Option two (Tradeable): Two Gold Packs and one Prime Mixed Players Pack
- Option three (Untradeable): Four Gold Packs and two Prime Gold Packs
- Rank two
- Option one: 20,000 Coins
- Option two (Tradeable): One Bronze Pack and two Prime Mixed Players Packs
- Option three (Untradeable): One Bronze Pack and four Prime Mixed Players Packs
- Rank one
- Option one: 20 Champions Points and 28,000 Coins
- Option two (Tradeable): 20 Champions Points, two Mixed Players Packs, one Prime Mixed Players Pack, and one Small Prime Gold Players Pack
- Option three (Untradeable): 20 Champions Points, four Mixed Players Packs, two Prime Mixed Players Packs, and two Small Prime Gold Players Packs
- Division nine
- Rank five
- Two Gold Packs – (Untradeable)
- Rank four
- 2,500 Coins
- One Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
- Rank three
- Option one: 17,500 Coins
- Option two (Tradeable): One Mega Pack
- Option three (Untradeable): Two Mega Packs
- Rank two
- Option one: 25,000 Coins
- Option two (Tradeable): A Consumables Pack and three Jumbo Premium Gold Packs
- Option three (Untradeable): Two Consumables Packs and six Jumbo Premium Gold Packs
- Rank one
- Option one: 34,000 Coins and 25 Champions Points
- Option two (Tradeable): 25 Champions Points, three Jumbo Premium Gold Packs, and two Consumables Packs
- Option three (Untradeable): 25 Champions Points, six Jumbo Premium Gold Packs, and four Consumables Packs
- Division eight
- Rank five
- One Premium Gold Pack
- One Gold Pack – (Untradeable)
- Rank four
- 1,000 Coins
- One Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
- One Gold Pack
- Rank three
- Option one: 20,000 Coins
- Option two (Tradeable): Two Prime Mixed Players Packs
- Option three (Untradeable): Four Prime Mixed Players Packs
- Rank two
- Option one: 30,000 Coins and 30 Champions Points
- Option two (Tradeable): A Prime Mixed Players Pack, 30 Champions Points, and one Rare Gold Pack
- Option three (Untradeable): Two Prime Mixed Players Packs, 30 Champions Points, and two Rare Gold Packs
- Rank one
- Option one: 60 Champion Points and 40,000 Coins
- Option two (Tradeable): 60 Champions Points, two Jumbo Premium Gold Packs, and a Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack
- Option three (Untradeable): 60 Champions Points, four Jumbo Premium Gold Packs, and two Jumbo Premium Gold Players Packs
- Division seven
- Rank five
- Two Premium Gold Packs – (Untradeable)
- Rank four
- 3,000 Coins
- One Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
- One Gold Pack
- Rank three
- Option one: 24,000 Coins
- Option two: One Jumbo Premium Gold Pack and one Rare Electrum Players Pack
- Option three: Two Jumbo Premium Gold Packs and two Rare Electrum Players Packs
- Rank two
- Option one: 40 Champions Points and 35,000 Coins
- Option two (Tradeable): 40 Champions Points and two Mega Packs
- Option three (Untradeable): 40 Champions Points and four Mega Packs
- Rank one
- Option one: 80 Champions Points and 45,000 Coins
- Option two (Tradeable): One Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack, two Prime Mixed Players Packs, and 80 Champions Points
- Option three (Untradeable): Two Jumbo Premium Gold Players Packs, four Prime Mixed Players Packs, and 80 Champions Points
- Division six
- Rank five
- One Jumbo Gold Pack – (Untradeable)
- Rank four
- 3,500 Coins
- One Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
- Rank three
- Option one: 27,500 Coins
- Option two (Tradeable): One Mega Pack
- Option three (Untradeable): Two Mega Packs
- Rank two
- Option one: 39,000 Coins and 50 Champions Points
- Option two (Tradeable): One Prime Gold Players Pack, one Rare Electrum Players Pack, and 50 Champions Points
- Option three (Untradeable): Two Prime Gold Players Packs, two Rare Electrum Players Packs, and 50 Champions Points
- Rank one
- Option one: 52,000 Coins and 100 Champions Points
- Option two (Tradeable): One Mega Pack, one Prime Gold Players Pack, one Rare Gold Pack, and 100 Champions Points
- Option three (Untradeable): Two Mega Packs, two Prime Gold Players Packs, two Rare Gold Packs, and 100 Champions Points
- Division five
- Rank five
- Two Jumbo Gold Packs – (Untradeable)
- Rank four
- 3,500 Coins
- One Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
- Two Gold Packs
- Rank three
- Option one: 32,000 Coins and 65 Champions Points
- Option two (Tradeable): One Mega Pack, two Jumbo Premium Gold Packs, and 65 Champions Points
- Option three (Untradeable): Two Mega Packs, Four Jumbo Premium Gold Packs, and 65 Champions Points
- Rank two
- Option one: 44,000 Coins and 130 Champions Points
- Option two (Tradeable): One Rare Players Pack, a Mega Pack, and 130 Champions Points
- Option three (Untradeable): Two Rare Players Packs, two Mega Packs, and 130 Champions Points
- Rank one
- Option one: 58,000 Coins and 195 Champions Points
- Option two (Tradeable): Two Jumbo Premium Gold Packs, one Rare Players Pack, one Mega Pack, and 195 Champions Points
- Option three (Untradeable): Four Jumbo Premium Gold Packs, two Rare Players Packs, Two Mega Packs, and 195 Champions Points
- Division four
- Rank five
- Two Jumbo Gold Packs – (Untradeable)
- One Gold Pack – (Untradeable)
- Rank four
- 3,500 Coins
- One Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
- Two Premium Gold Packs
- Rank three
- Option one: 34,000 Coins and 80 Champions Points
- Option two (Tradeable): Two Mega Packs and 80 Champions Points
- Option three (Untradeable): Four Mega Packs and 80 Champions Points
- Rank two
- Option one: 50,000 Coins and 160 Champions Points
- Option two (Tradeable): One Rare Players Pack, one Mega Pack, one Jumbo Premium Gold Pack, and 160 Champions Points
- Option three (Untradeable): Two Rare Players Pack, two Mega Packs, two Jumbo Premium Gold Pack, and 160 Champions Points
- Rank one
- Option one: 65,000 Coins and 240 Champions Points
- Option two (Tradeable): One Prime Gold Players Pack, one Rare Players, one Mega Pack, and 240 Champions Points
- Option three (Untradeable): Two Prime Gold Players Pack, two Rare Players, two Mega Packs, and 240 Champions Points
- Division three
- Rank five
- Three Jumbo Gold Packs – (Untradeable)
- Rank four
- 4,500 Coins
- Two Jumbo Premium Gold Packs
- Rank three
- Options one: 36,000 Coins and 125 Champions Points
- Options two (Tradeable): One Rare Players Pack, one Rare Gold Pack, and 125 Champions Points
- Options three (Untradeable): Two Rare Players Pack, two Rare Gold Pack, and 125 Champions Points
- Rank two
- Option one: 53,000 Coins and 250 Champions Points
- Option two (Tradeable): One Rare Mega Pack, one Prime Mixed Players Pack, two Jumbo Premium Gold Packs, and 250 Champions Points
- Option three (Untradeable): Two Rare Mega Packs, two Prime Mixed Players Packs, four Jumbo Premium Gold Packs, and 250 Champions Points
- Rank one
- Option one: 70,000 Coins and 375 Champions Points
- Option two (Tradeable): Two Rare Electrum Players Pack, two Rare Mega Packs, and 375 Champions Points
- Option three (Untradeable): Two Rare Electrum Players Packs, four Rare Mega Packs, and 375 Champions Points
- Division two
- Rank five
- Four Jumbo Gold Packs – (Untradeable)
- Rank four
- Four Jumbo Packs
- One Premium Gold Pack
- Rank three
- Option one: 40,000 Coins and 250 Champions Points
- Option two (Tradeable): One Rare Players Pack, one Rare Electrum Players Pack, and 250 Champions points
- Option three (Untradeable): Two Rare Players Packs, two Rare Electrum Players Packs, 250 Champions Points
- Rank two
- Option one: 58,000 Coins and 500 Champions Points
- Option two (Tradeable): One Jumbo Premium Gold Pack, three Mega Packs, and 500 Champions Points
- Option three (Untradeable): Two Jumbo Premium Gold Packs, six Mega Packs, and 500 Champions Points
- Rank one
- Option one: 75,000 Coins and 750 Champions Points
- Option two (Tradeable): One Rare Mixed Players Pack, two Mega Packs, one Rare Mega Pack, and 750 Champions Points
- Option three (Untradeable): Two Rare Mixed Players Packs, four Mega Packs, two Rare Mega Packs, and 750 Champions Points
- Division one
- Rank five
- Three Jumbo Premium Gold Packs – (Untradeable)
- Rank four
- Two Premium Gold Players Packs
- 250 Champions Points
- Rank three
- Option one: 42,000 Coins and 500 Champions Points
- Option two (Tradeable): One Mega Pack, one Rare Players Pack, and 500 Champions Points
- Option three (Untradeable): Two Mega Packs, two Rare Players Packs, and 500 Champions Points
- Rank two
- Option one: 61,000 Coins
- Option two (Tradeable): One Ultimate Pack
- Option three (Untradeable): Two Ultimate Packs
- Rank one
- Option one: 80,000 Coins
- Option two (Tradeable): An Ultimate Pack and one Mega Pack
- Option three (Untradeable): Two Ultimate Packs and two Mega Packs
