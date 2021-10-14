All Division Rivals rewards in FIFA 22

The next step in the FIFA franchise is finally here, and players are slowly streaming into FIFA 22 from last year’s title. This means that players will once again need to assemble their squad from scratch.

After assembling your team with players from packs and the market, it’s only natural for players to improve their skill versus other players and the Division Rivals is the perfect mode to do that. Based on your rank, you’ll get to play against players from similar skill tiers, meaning the matches will be more competitive and balanced. Depending on how players perform throughout a week, they’ll be eligible for various rewards.

Not only you’ll get to beat more opponents by improving at FIFA 22, you’ll also be able to receive more rewards. If you’ve been wondering what is waiting for you in the upper divisions, here are all the Division Rivals rewards in FIFA 22.