Zain wins Slippi Champions League S2 week four, first players qualify for Smash Summit 11

The second season of the Slippi Champions League came to a close today, setting the stage for a return to offline Super Smash Bros. Melee competition at Smash Summit 11 in July.

Zain Naghmi continued his dominant run from SCL Season One, winning two of the four weeks over the likes of Wizzrobe, Mang0, and iBDW, including the final week with a 3-0 bracket reset win over Mang0.

Over four weeks, there were three different winners for SCL Season Two, with Mang0 winning week one, Wizzrobe took his first SCL division one win during week three, and Zain cleaned things up in weeks two and four. In the context of Smash Summit 11, only week four’s results were taken into account, with the top six players earning a spot at what could be the first big Melee LAN event in over a year.

In order of placement from SCL season two week four, here are all six players that made the cut for the next Summit.

Zain

Mang0

SFAT

iBDW

Plup

moky

Zain, Mang0, and iBDW were the top three finishers from Smash Summit 10, so it is fitting that they are three of the first to earn a spot in the event.

Additionally, both Leffen and aMSA received direct invites to Smash Summit 11 as the top players from their respective regions. This will be the first time either player has competed in a major Melee event outside of Europe and Japan respectively since Smash Summit Nine in early 2020.

The remaining eight players attending the event will be decided in typical Summit fashion, with two qualifying through other events and six invited based on a crowdfunding campaign.

More details about the crowdfunding contest will be shared soon, but the qualifier spots will be given to the winners of Rollback Rumble: The Big One and the player with the most points from the SAME Circuit, which is an EU event.

Smash Summit 11 will run from July 15 to 18 at the Beyond The Summit studios in Los Angeles and is currently slated to be an offline competition, though that is still subject to change if anything unexpected happens. The event will be themed after the Olympics and more information will be released in the near future.