Zain, n0ne, and other players react to anonymous insider’s post about Nintendo’s treatment of Super Smash Bros. competitive scene

The competitive Super Smash Bros. community has been up in arms following Nintendo’s decision to shut down The Big House Online.

Nintendo confirmed it nixed the event because the tournament organizer planned to use Slippi, a community-made mod that provides an online experience for Melee that is nearly authentic to in-person play.

How Nintendo Has Hurt the Smash Community



Read: https://t.co/BS5aqOFbK3 — anonymoussmasher (@anonymoussmash2) November 24, 2020

Since that decision, players, content creators, and organizations have been weighing in on Nintendo’s treatment of the Melee community and the lack of support given to the Smash scene as a whole. And now, an anonymous source claiming to be an insider has dropped an entire laundry list of alleged instances of Nintendo working against the best interest of the competitive community.

The “anonymous Smasher” talks about multiple interactions between Nintendo and companies like Twitch, Red Bull, MLG, and ESL, which all ended in nothing getting done for the community. Many of these claims have been made by streamers, TOs, and other members of the community in the past.

Over the years, Nintendo has been heavily criticized for a perceieved lack of support to esports. Sponsoring a handful of events, rarely contributing financially to events, and in some cases, actively trying to shut something down, has made the developer and publisher disliked throughout the Smash scene.

Now the community is responding, with players from Melee, Ultimate, and other games speaking out against Nintendo’s actions in the present and past. Yet another Smash related hashtag, “#SaveSmash,” is trending worldwide, with comments ranging from angry players to pleading fans.

One of the top players in the world and Smash Summit 10 Online Champion, Zain Naghmi said he was “heated.”

Not usually the angry type but I'm heated right now#SaveSmash — Zain (@ZainNaghmi) November 24, 2020

Top player Edgard “n0ne” Sheleby and several others are calling on the Smash communities to unite to fight back against Nintendo and defend the games they love. There isn’t really a clear path ahead, but right now, the goal seems to be keeping the scene alive and trying to push Nintendo to stay away from the competitive side of Smash in tandem with the previous “#FreeMelee” trend.

Poetic and ironic

Everyone standing together to defend smash

The same way nintendo got together fighters for a roster

you love to see it



United not divided

both Melee & Ultimate

Everyone is truly here. @NintendoAmerica @Nintendo #FreeMelee #SaveSmash pic.twitter.com/5FnLqK8llg — UYU丨n0ne (@n0ned) November 24, 2020

Those pleas were answered, as big names from across the community, such as top Ultimate players Leonardo “MKLeo” Perez and Samuel “Dabuz” Buzby giving their own takes. Dabuz even said he wishes he could compete “in something else, anything where the company in charge actually cares.”

Comments from outside of the community also leaked in, with professional boxer Ryan Garcia asking Nintendo to see how much people love Melee.

My love for smash started with melee, I watched the documentary and been playing ever since please @NintendoAmerica the people love this game #freemelee — Ryan Garcia (@KingRyanG) November 24, 2020

Since there hasn’t been a response from Nintendo regarding the cancelation of The Big House Online, it is unlikely this information, which has been circulating within the scene for years, is going to make the company comment.

one day everyone including me will be able to spill all possible beans but until then let’s put a kevlar vest on fizzi https://t.co/9OXJ6hhGfI — air budd dwyer (@slime_machine) November 24, 2020

As Melee personality and former Beyond the Summit producer Anthony “Slime” Bruno said, “one day everyone, including me will be able to spill all possible beans, but until then let’s put a kevlar vest on Fizzi.”