Wisdom Gaming launches fighting game tournament series featuring top players like Justin Wong, Kizzie Kay

Esports production company Wisdom Gaming is stepping into the ring, introducing a four-week long King of Fighters XV tournament series called Fight Night: Lights Out (FN:LO).

Running over four weeks, starting on March 18, FN:LO looks to open new doors in the fighting game community (FGC) by partnering with legendary players and top content creators for its first iteration. This initial roster includes Justin Wong, Kizzie Kay, Steven “Coach Steve” Delgado, and John Crofts.

Each of these multi-game standouts will act as a team captain, building out a lineup by recruiting two other teammates who will face off against the other teams for the $10,000 prize pool. These matches will be played out over three weeks in a round-robin, best-of-three bracket.

Image via Wisdom Games

The fourth and final week will see a seeded gauntlet of matches, where the lower-seeded teams will face each other for the right to take on the team that dominates the first three weeks.

Wisdom hopes that by branching out into the FGC with this somewhat unique format, it can build on the previous success of its fight night series in a way that will help drive the exciting storylines and heated battles that come out of fighting game events.

“The FGC has such a rich, diverse audience, for which we’ve been watching and participating closely in,” Wisdom senior brand manager Selena Rodriguez said. “We’re proud to introduce Fight Night: Lights Out to this community and hope to continue building this series for the community to enjoy for years to come.”

Fight Night: Lights Out will run consecutively on March 18, March 25, April 1, and April 8, with all of the matches being streamed live on Wisdom’s Twitch channel. More information about the event series can be found on the production company’s website.